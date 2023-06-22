Search icon
Prabhas-Deepika Padukone's Project K to have a special event in The US?

During a recent interview, Saswata Chatterjee, who will be a part of Nag Ashwin's Project K, heaped praises on Deepika Padukone.

The grand poster launch event is likely to take place in the USA.

After Adipurush, the excitement among Prabhas' fans knows no bounds as they are eagerly awaiting his next venture, Project K, helmed by Nag Ashwin. Movie enthusiasts are keeping an eye on all the information regarding this drama. The latest reports surrounding the movie suggest that the motion poster of the flick will be unveiled by the second or third week of July. The grand poster launch event is likely to take place in the USA. The title poster of the movie will also be released simultaneously. However, an official announcement on the matter is still awaited.

Deepika Padukone's co-actor heaps praise on the actress

Saswata Chatterjee, who will co-star with Deepika Padukone in Project K, heaped praises on the Piku actress during a recent interaction with E-Times. Saswata was quoted saying, “She has portrayed a diverse range of characters, each with their own complexities and struggles. From playing a strong-willed warrior in Bajirao Mastani to a brave acid attack survivor in Chhapaak, Deepika fearlessly takes on unconventional roles that defy traditional expectations. Her dedication to portraying such diverse and powerful characters has encouraged other actresses to venture beyond their comfort zones and explore uncharted territories.”

About Project K

Billed as a science fiction drama, Project K will feature Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani in crucial roles. Produced by C. Aswani Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies banner, the drama will see music composed by Santhosh Narayanan. Djordje Stojiljkovic is the head of the film's cinematography, while Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao is on board as the editor. Project K is scheduled to release in theatres on January 12, 2024.

Prabhas' next

Prabhas will also lead KGF maker Prashanth Neel next, Salaar. Vijay Kiragandur has bankrolled the action thriller under the banner of Hombale Films. While Shruti Haasan has been roped in as the female lead of the film, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, Easwari Rao, and Sriya Reddy will also be seen doing important roles in the drama.

Ravi Basrur is responsible for the music, while Bhuvan Gowda is the cinematographer. Ujwal Kulkarni is in charge of editing. Salaar is slated to hit theatres on September 28.

