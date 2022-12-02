Kajol says daughter Nysa Devgan is 'beautiful, so cameras follow her,' Salaam Venky star reacts to paparazzi culture

Nysa Devgan-Kajol

Bollywood's power couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol are been in the industry for decades. They are well-versed in the nitty-gritty of the glamour world. Even, their kids, daughter Nysa and son Yug have become quite popular. Nysa has gained more attraction, and attention, thanks to social media and paparazzi spotting.

Recently Kajol opened up about Nysa having a massive fan following on Instagram and the current paparazzi scenario. While promoting her upcoming film family drama Salaam Venky, Kajol spoke about the effect of their stardom on Nysa. As per the report of Navbharat Times Kajol said, "Social media is part and parcel (of glamour world). She's in the news, because of us.." Kajol further added that Nysa is beautifully attractive, so even the cameras follow her too.

The actress further added that everyone assumes that Nysa should join the industry. Also, she explained that Nysa had come to know about the baggage from a very young age, due to paparazzi culture, and the comments she received. "She has suffered a lot. Now she has grown up, so she is learning to get used to these things." Mrs Devgn added.

Earlier, in another interview, Kajol reacted to Nysa Devgn getting trolled. She admitted that it does sometimes, affects her, therefore, she has ‘actually gone and checked that all these articles on trolling’ but only a few people slam her daughter. She revealed that she keeps on telling Nysa to look into the brighter side and said, “Voh same cheez main use bhi samjhati hun. Agar ek insaan aapko bol raha hai ki yeh kharab hai, toh usme se 10,000 log hain jo sochte hain ki you are the most beautiful girl in the world. And most important of all what do you see in the mirror?.”

Kajol will next be seen with Vishal Jetwa in Salaam Venky. Revathy directorial will release in cinemas on December 9.