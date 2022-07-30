Kajol opens up about daughter Nysa Devgn's Bollywood debut

Credit: Nysa Devgan/Instagram

Glamorous Nysa Devgn, daughter of Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Kajol, has been ruling the headlines with her fashion sense. Her videos and photos often go viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Nysa's fans want to know when will she make her Bollywood debut. In a recent interview, Kajol talked about her children's careers while speaking to Bollywood Bubble and said, "As for my children, I think that I will support them in whatever they want to do. Jo bhi karna hai unko as long as khush rahein. As long as they are happy and fulfilled. I think my biggest job as a mother is not to guide them into the film industry but guide them into whatever makes them happy, make them productive members of the society."

While talking about Nysa's Bollywood debut, Kajol added, "I think Nysa is somebody who will make that decision for herself. Like I said, I am not pushing her away from it, I am not pushing her towards it, it's something she will do for herself. She is 18 years old, she is a grown-up woman, young lady."

Earlier, when the 'Tanhaji' actor was asked the same question in his interaction with Film Companion, he said, "Forget my daughter… I don’t know if she wants to come into this line because till this moment she’s shown disinterest. Anything can change anytime with the children. I don’t know. She is abroad, studying right now.”

For the unversed, Nysa is presently in Switzerland, studying International Hospitality at Glion Institute of Higher Education. Prior to this, she was in Singapore for her schooling. Even before her debut, Nysa has plenty of fan pages on social media dedicated to her.

In the same interview, the actor even shared his thoughts on the newer generation of actors and said, "The newer generation is well prepared as they know how to speak, how to behave, how to handle social media and everything else. Our problem is that we have to kind of compete with them to stay relevant."