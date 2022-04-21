Kajol-Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgn's photo in black bralette takes internet by storm

Nysa Devgn with a friend/ Instagram @nysadevganx

Nysa Devgn has once again left netizens floored with her beauty. Daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Nysa turned 19 on April 20. A recent photo of the star kid, apparently celebrating her birthday with her friend, has surfaced on the internet and gone viral.

In a photo shared by one of Nysa's fan pages, the star kid is seen clad in a sexy black bralette showing off her curves and toned abs. She teamed the bralette with black high-waist leather pants and rounded off the look with on-point makeup, hoop earrings and her hair tresses left open in natural curls.

In the now-viral picture, Nysa is seen sitting next to a friend, holding a glass of wine in her hand. Apparently, the photo is one from her birthday bash with her friends.

READ: Ajay Devgn breaks silence on daughter Nysa Devgan's Bollywood debut

Check out the picture below:

Wednesday, on the special occasion of their daighter's 19th birthday, power couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol took to their Instagram handles and penned heartfelt posts for Nysa.

"Hey daughter, you are special. Today, tomorrow, forever. Happy birthday Nysa. Privileged to have you," Ajay posted. Alongside the note, the Singham star dropped an adorable picture of Nysa. In the image, the birthday girl was seen sporting a black top accessorised with a statement neckpiece.

Speaking of Kajol's post, she chose to upload a candid picture of Nysa. The click features Nysa flashing her million-dollar smile. "Happy birthday baby. May ur smile always light up the world like it does mine.. ur simply the best," Kajol captioned the post.

As soon as Kajol and Ajay wished their firstborn on social media, netizens chimed into the comment section and extended their warm greetings to Nysa. "Hey Kajol Di she is your Duplicate. Beautiful happy birthday," a social media user commented. Another one wrote, "Happy birthday to Beautiful Nysa God bless you!"

Meanwhile, Nysa, who is currently studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education, recently made headlines after attending the Lakme Fashion Week 2022, where she sported Manish Malhotra's collection pieces.