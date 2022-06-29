Jawan: Deepika Padukone to play Shah Rukh Khan's wife, Rana Daggubati joins Atlee's film?

Rana Daggubati-Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan makes his comeback to the big screen with three films Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki scheduled to release next year. Out of these three, Jawan is an actioner being directed by the filmmaker Atlee and stars Nayanthara as the leading lady. King Khan recently revealed the intriguing first look of the film in which he is seen with his face covered in a bandage.

There have been several rumours that Deepika Padukone will play a special guest appearance in the film and now as per the latest report, more details have emerged about her character. As per the report in Peepingmoon. said that the Om Shanti Om actress will play Shah Rukh Khan's wife in the flashback sequences in Jawan.

"Deepika Padukone has a powerful character in Jawan, which features Shah Rukh in a double role as a father and son. She plays SRK’s wife and features in the film’s flashback sequences. It's a short but very important role, which acts as a key differentiator to the plot", a source was quoted telling the entertainment portal.



READ | Jawan: Salman Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ram Pothineni react to Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming actioner

The report states that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was initially approached for the role but the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress refused the role as she wants to be seen opposite her Devdas co-star in a full-fledged role. The Baahubali star Rana Daggubati has also joined the film's cast for an extended cameo appearance and might play a negative role in the film, as per the report.

In his recent Instagram Live session, the Swades actor confirmed Nayanthara as the leading lady in the film when he was asked for more details about Jawan. He even appreciated Atlee saying that the filmmaker makes 'outstanding mass-oriented films', and the actor is having a great time on the sets of the pan-India film slated to release on June 2, 2023.