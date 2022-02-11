Is Alia Bhatt already married to Ranbir Kapoor? Actress spills the beans

Wedding rumours have been circulating on social media since Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced their relationship. The families of the two are ready for them to marry, but the pandemic is keeping them from doing so. The couple's fans and close friends are eager to learn the date of their wedding. Are you aware, though, that Alia and Ranbir are already married? Alia Bhatt disclosed that she is married to beau Ranbir Kapoor in a recent interview with NDTV.

Alia Bhatt was asked about her wedding plans with Ranbir and she revealed they are already married but with a twist. She said, “He is right but, in my head, I am married to Ranbir, in fact, I am married to Ranbir in my head for a long time. Everything happens for a reason. Whenever we do get married it will work out right and in a beautiful way”.

For the unversed, as soon as the trailer for her upcoming film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ was out, Alia Bhatt caught the Internet by storm and created a buzz. Alia in her never-before-seen avatar received a lot of praise for Sanjay Leela imitating her Namaste pose from the movie when they asked him about it. Ranbir's entire gesture at the trailer premiere ceremony was adorable and precious.

Alia was overjoyed by Ranbir's effort and has called him the "best boyfriend ever." She expressed her gratitude for Ranbir on Instagram, posting a collage of their images in the same pose.

Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Pahwa also star in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi.' Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada are producing the film (Pen Studios). On February 25, 2022, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi,' which will have its highly anticipated global premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival, will be released in theatres. Gangubai Kathiawadi will be distributed in all international markets outside of India by Viacom18 Studios and Paramount Pictures International.