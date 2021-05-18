Ira Khan gives befitting reply to troll who called her ‘Aamir Khan's son'

Like Bollywood stars, their children are also subjected to online trolling from time to time, the most recent victim of which is superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan.

During a fan interaction on Instagram, Ira replied to a user who called her ‘Aamir Khan’s son” and also objected to the use of gendered nouns such as son and daughter.

Ira Khan enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram and regularly interacts with her users. Apart from giving everyone a peek into her life, Ira also talks about mental health on the social media platform.

On Monday evening, Ira shared a picture of herself on her Instagram story and asked her followers, “"I am not quite sure what to do with myself. You?” A user replied to the question saying, “Aapto Aamir Khan sir ki son ho na (Aren't you Aamir Khan sir's son)?”

Giving the user a piece of her mind, Ira posted a video of herself with the caption, “I am his daughter. But what even are these gendered nouns?”

Ira is the daughter of Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta. As of now, Ira has no plans of following her father’s footsteps and make a career in acting. However, she made her directorial debut with the play ‘Euripedes’ Medea’ starring Hazel Keech in 2019.

“I’ve always felt more comfortable and enthusiastic about working off-stage or behind the camera rather than [being] in front of it. I’ve never felt the inclination to act except if it were in an action film, so I get to learn all the cool stunts. Then again... I can just learn how to do the stunts without a film to work on,” Ira has said in an earlier interview to HT.