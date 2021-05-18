Trending#

COVID-19

lockdown

COVID-19 vaccine

Oxygen

  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Bollywood


Ira Khan gives befitting reply to troll who called her ‘Aamir Khan's son'

Ira Khan enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram and regularly interacts with her users.


Ira Khan gives befitting reply to troll who called her ‘Aamir Khan's son'

(Instagram: Ira Khan/Instagram)

Share

Written By

Edited By

Tanya Rao

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: May 18, 2021, 12:28 PM IST

Like Bollywood stars, their children are also subjected to online trolling from time to time, the most recent victim of which is superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan.

During a fan interaction on Instagram, Ira replied to a user who called her ‘Aamir Khan’s son” and also objected to the use of gendered nouns such as son and daughter.

Ira Khan enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram and regularly interacts with her users. Apart from giving everyone a peek into her life, Ira also talks about mental health on the social media platform.

On Monday evening, Ira shared a picture of herself on her Instagram story and asked her followers, “"I am not quite sure what to do with myself. You?” A user replied to the question saying, “Aapto Aamir Khan sir ki son ho na (Aren't you Aamir Khan sir's son)?” 

Giving the user a piece of her mind, Ira posted a video of herself with the caption, “I am his daughter. But what even are these gendered nouns?”

caret-color: rgb(0, 0, 0); color: rgb(0, 0, 0); width: 640px; height: 1129px;

Ira is the daughter of Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta. As of now, Ira has no plans of following her father’s footsteps and make a career in acting. However, she made her directorial debut with the play ‘Euripedes’ Medea’ starring Hazel Keech in 2019. 

“I’ve always felt more comfortable and enthusiastic about working off-stage or behind the camera rather than [being] in front of it. I’ve never felt the inclination to act except if it were in an action film, so I get to learn all the cool stunts. Then again... I can just learn how to do the stunts without a film to work on,” Ira has said in an earlier interview to HT.