Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet first Indian actor to give Rs 1000 crore hit; it's not Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman, Ranbir, Rajinikanth, NTR, Yash

This Indian actor has most expensive home worth Rs 800 crore; bigger than SRK's Mannat, Salman's Galaxy, Amitabh's Jalsa

Mahindra launches new 9-seater SUV in India, price starts at just Rs...

Meet actor, who gave 8 flops after hit debut, had no work for 3 years, did odd jobs, one film changed his life; now...

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani signs deal with Deepika Padukone, Rs 820000 crore firm to…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet first Indian actor to give Rs 1000 crore hit; it's not Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman, Ranbir, Rajinikanth, NTR, Yash

This Indian actor has most expensive home worth Rs 800 crore; bigger than SRK's Mannat, Salman's Galaxy, Amitabh's Jalsa

Mahindra launches new 9-seater SUV in India, price starts at just Rs...

7 signs and symptoms of heart blockage

This animal is more dangerous than lion, tiger

Difference between normal AC and inverter AC

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Takes Responsibility Of Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Home

Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts In Manipur, 2 Killed Ahead Of Home Minister Amit Shah's Visit

Israel-Iran Row: Iran Fired 300 Missiles, Drones Overnight, Israel Calls For Emergency UNSC Meet

Meet actor, who gave 8 flops after hit debut, had no work for 3 years, did odd jobs, one film changed his life; now...

Meet first Indian actor to give Rs 1000 crore hit; it's not Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman, Ranbir, Rajinikanth, NTR, Yash

This Indian actor has most expensive home worth Rs 800 crore; bigger than SRK's Mannat, Salman's Galaxy, Amitabh's Jalsa

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This Indian actor has most expensive home worth Rs 800 crore; bigger than SRK's Mannat, Salman's Galaxy, Amitabh's Jalsa

Meet Bollywood star with Rs 800-crore home, the most expensive owned by any actor in India

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 17, 2024, 07:06 AM IST

article-main
Soha Ali Khan with daughter Inaaya at the Pataudi Palace
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments have been in news recently after the incident of firing there on Sunday morning. The complex has been home to Salman for almost all his adult life and he hsas said he has no plans to move out of the Rs 100-crore property. Many would assume that this would be among the costliest properties owned by any Bollywood star. But there is one several times bigger and over eight times as expensive. That is the most expensive home owned by any Indian film star.

The most expensive home owned by an Indian actor is...

The luxurious Pataudi Palace, situated in Haryana’s Pataudi, some 80 km from Delhi, is the largest and most expensive home owned by any Indian actor. As the titular Nawab of Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan currently owns this house. As per reports, the property is worth over Rs 800 crore, making it one of the most expensive homes in India. Shah Rukh Khan’s palatial Mannat is reportedly valued at Rs 200 crore, while Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic bungalow Jalsa is valued around Rs 120 crore.

Saif Ali Khan at the Pataudi Palace

How Pataudi Palace came to be

The Palace has been the seat of the erstwhile Nawabs of Pataudi for close to a century now. The palace was built by Saif’s grandfather Nawab Ifthikar Ali Khan Pataudi after his marriage. The Nawab married the Begum of Bhopal and united the two royal families. But he felt that their existing family home did not suit the status of his new bride. Hence, this sprawling palace was constructed, designed by architect Robert Tor Russell in the manner of colonial era mansions. It was originally called Ibrahim Kothi.

Given that Saif and his family, as well as his sister Soha’s family, stay in Mumbai, they go to Pataudi Palace only for special occasions and vacations. Hence, the Pataudi Palace is often loaned out to film production crews for shooting. It was most notably seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Tandav and recently in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, his father once took loan of Rs 500, now owns largest private university in India, with annual revenue of Rs…

Meet actress who worked in 12 films, one mistake ruined her career, then disappeared suddenly, she is now...

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani signs deal with Deepika Padukone, Rs 820000 crore firm to…

VC Bikram Mahajan honoured by Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs for contributions to startup valuation

Meet actor who played Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna's childhood roles, worked in superhit films, quit acting, is now..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement