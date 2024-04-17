This Indian actor has most expensive home worth Rs 800 crore; bigger than SRK's Mannat, Salman's Galaxy, Amitabh's Jalsa

Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments have been in news recently after the incident of firing there on Sunday morning. The complex has been home to Salman for almost all his adult life and he hsas said he has no plans to move out of the Rs 100-crore property. Many would assume that this would be among the costliest properties owned by any Bollywood star. But there is one several times bigger and over eight times as expensive. That is the most expensive home owned by any Indian film star.

The luxurious Pataudi Palace, situated in Haryana’s Pataudi, some 80 km from Delhi, is the largest and most expensive home owned by any Indian actor. As the titular Nawab of Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan currently owns this house. As per reports, the property is worth over Rs 800 crore, making it one of the most expensive homes in India. Shah Rukh Khan’s palatial Mannat is reportedly valued at Rs 200 crore, while Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic bungalow Jalsa is valued around Rs 120 crore.

How Pataudi Palace came to be

The Palace has been the seat of the erstwhile Nawabs of Pataudi for close to a century now. The palace was built by Saif’s grandfather Nawab Ifthikar Ali Khan Pataudi after his marriage. The Nawab married the Begum of Bhopal and united the two royal families. But he felt that their existing family home did not suit the status of his new bride. Hence, this sprawling palace was constructed, designed by architect Robert Tor Russell in the manner of colonial era mansions. It was originally called Ibrahim Kothi.

Given that Saif and his family, as well as his sister Soha’s family, stay in Mumbai, they go to Pataudi Palace only for special occasions and vacations. Hence, the Pataudi Palace is often loaned out to film production crews for shooting. It was most notably seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Tandav and recently in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal.

