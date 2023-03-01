Photos: 7 lesser-known facts about Saif Ali Khan’s royal Pataudi Palace, check details inside

Check out glimpses of Saif Ali Khan's luxurious Patuadi palace worth Rs. 800 crores.
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is also known as the Nawab of Pataudi. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan married in the year 2012. Saif and Kareena are mostly seen celebrating their many functions at Pataudi Palace. The cost of this luxurious Pataudi Palace of Saif Ali Khan in Haryana is around Rs 800 crores.
Today, we will give you a tour of the luxurious Pataudi Palace, check out.
1. 150 rooms in Pataudi Palace
There are about 150 rooms in this luxurious Pataudi house of Saif and more than 100 servants work.
2. Many big-budget films have been shot here
Many films have been shot in this Pataudi Palace of Saif Ali Khan. Films like Shahrukh's film Veer-Zaara, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, and Mangal Pandey were shot in this palace only.
3. Iftikhar Ali Khan built this palace
This luxurious palace of Saif Ali Khan was built by his grandfather Iftikhar Ali Khan.
4. Designed by Robert Tor Russell
Pataudi Palace was designed by Robert Tor Russell. Robert Russell also designed Connaught Place in Delhi.
5. Greenery all around
Pataudi Palace is also known as Ibrahim Kothi. There is greenery all around this palace.
6. It is beautiful from inside
There is a royal glimpse from every corner of the Pataudi Palace. Everything present in the palace has been decorated in a very beautiful way.
7. The palace is spread over 10 acres
This Pataudi house of Saif Ali Khan is spread over 10 acres. In which all the facilities are available.