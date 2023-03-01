Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Photos: 7 lesser-known facts about Saif Ali Khan’s royal Pataudi Palace, check details inside

Check out glimpses of Saif Ali Khan's luxurious Patuadi palace worth Rs. 800 crores.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 01, 2023, 06:53 AM IST

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is also known as the Nawab of Pataudi. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan married in the year 2012. Saif and Kareena are mostly seen celebrating their many functions at Pataudi Palace. The cost of this luxurious Pataudi Palace of Saif Ali Khan in Haryana is around Rs 800 crores.

Today, we will give you a tour of the luxurious Pataudi Palace, check out.

1. 150 rooms in Pataudi Palace

150 rooms in Pataudi Palace
1/7

There are about 150 rooms in this luxurious Pataudi house of Saif and more than 100 servants work.

2. Many big-budget films have been shot here

Many big-budget films have been shot here
2/7

Many films have been shot in this Pataudi Palace of Saif Ali Khan. Films like Shahrukh's film Veer-Zaara, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, and Mangal Pandey were shot in this palace only.

 

3. Iftikhar Ali Khan built this palace

Iftikhar Ali Khan built this palace
3/7

This luxurious palace of Saif Ali Khan was built by his grandfather Iftikhar Ali Khan.

4. Designed by Robert Tor Russell

Designed by Robert Tor Russell
4/7

Pataudi Palace was designed by Robert Tor Russell. Robert Russell also designed Connaught Place in Delhi.

5. Greenery all around

Greenery all around
5/7

Pataudi Palace is also known as Ibrahim Kothi. There is greenery all around this palace.

6. It is beautiful from inside

It is beautiful from inside
6/7

There is a royal glimpse from every corner of the Pataudi Palace. Everything present in the palace has been decorated in a very beautiful way.

7. The palace is spread over 10 acres

The palace is spread over 10 acres
7/7

This Pataudi house of Saif Ali Khan is spread over 10 acres. In which all the facilities are available.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door to break cover at Auto Expo 2023 this week, check details
These strange habits of Bollywood celebs will leave you surprised
In pics| 5 times Harnaaz Sandhu stunned fans with her glamorous looks
From Vikram's Anniyan to Vijay Devrakonda's Dear Comrade: Best south Indian movies dubbed in Hindi you must watch
Bugatti Chiron Profilee rare hypercar auctioned for record Rs 88.23 crore: IN PICS
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 620 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 1
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.