Headlines

Apple iPhone 13 gets Rs 39500 off in Flipkart Winter Sale, available at just Rs…

First pan-India film starred cinema legend, was big hit in 8 languages; not Baahubali, Enthiran, Sholay, Mughal-e-Azam

Dua Lipa celebrates Christmas in India, shares 'happy holidays' photos from Rajasthan

Ankita Lokhande reveals this film of Sushant Singh Rajput made her cry, late actor promised her 'main kabhi nahi...'

India's biggest flop was India's most expensive film, earned just Rs 8 crore with three superstars, maker went bankrupt

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple iPhone 13 gets Rs 39500 off in Flipkart Winter Sale, available at just Rs…

First pan-India film starred cinema legend, was big hit in 8 languages; not Baahubali, Enthiran, Sholay, Mughal-e-Azam

Dua Lipa celebrates Christmas in India, shares 'happy holidays' photos from Rajasthan

Countries that have renamed themselves

9 vegetarian foods that have more calcium than milk

Teams with maximum triple 100s in Test cricket history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Ind Vs SA test: Rohit, Kohli, and Bumrah back for SA tests, 12 players return home; know full update

Pakistan protest: Who is Mahrang Baloch? the woman leading Baloch protest in PAK capital Islamabad

Government suspends new WFI body, Sanjay Singh's election as federation chief revoked

Dua Lipa celebrates Christmas in India, shares 'happy holidays' photos from Rajasthan

First pan-India film starred cinema legend, was big hit in 8 languages; not Baahubali, Enthiran, Sholay, Mughal-e-Azam

India's biggest flop was India's most expensive film, earned just Rs 8 crore with three superstars, maker went bankrupt

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

India's biggest flop was India's most expensive film, earned just Rs 8 crore with three superstars, maker went bankrupt

Shanti Kranti, an ambitious pan-India film from V Ravichandran, starred Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, and Juhi Chawla.

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 10:50 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

It has become a norm, almost, to release big Indian films in as many language versions as possible to capitalise on different markets. Recent hits like Jawan, Animal, and Salaar have all done considerable businesses in dubbed versions. This has, of course, popularised the pan-India fad. But three decades ago, long before anybody had heard of this term and when Rajamouli was just a young aspiring filmmaker, one ambitious maker tried to rope in bug superstars from various industries for a mega film. The end result, however, was a huge flop.

India’s biggest flop, which earned Rs 8 crore only

In 1988, actor-filmmaker V Ravinchandran launched an ambitious pan-India film Shanti Kranti. The film starred Bollywood star Juhi Chawla alongside Ravichandran himself, in the original Kannada vesion. The filmmaker, however, shot three other versions too – in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The lead role was played by Rajinikanth in the Hindi and Tamil versions and Nagarjuna in the Telugu version. Made at a budget of Rs 10 crore, it was the most expensive Indian film till then. And it was a disaster at the box office, earning only Rs 8 crore worldwide.

How Shanti Kranti became a pan-India disaster

Shanti Kranti was famously launched in 1988 on the hundredth birthday of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. However, due to the schedules of the three stars, and the challenges of shooting it back-to-back in four languages, the production took over two years. By the time it released, its production costs had ballooned to several times its original budget. When it did release in September 1991, it was derided by critics and shunned by fans. Even the star power of Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna failed to draw audiences to the theatres. Many trade pundits noted that while the film ran houseful shows in several parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the box office collections were not enough because of the exorbitant costs of making the film.

V Ravichandran’s financial troubles due to Shanti Kranti

Ravichandran had not just directed but also produced Shanti Kranti under his banner Eshwari Productions. The financial setback of the film not doing well hurt him the most. All the thre actors went on to have successful careers but Ravichandran was forced to produce several low-budget films to pay off his debtors. At one time in the early-90s, it was reported that he went bankrupt too. But he did recover and bounce back with big hits in the 90s, reviving himself and his production house.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Virat Kohli set to break this record of Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid in IND vs SA Test series

Aishwarya comments on Munawar-Mannara's relationship, calls Ankita undeserving to win Bigg Boss: 'Bas apne pati ke...'

Grounded plane with 275 Indians leaves France, to reach Mumbai tomorrow

England appoint West Indies legend as assistant coach for T20 World Cup 2024

Watch: Nora Fatehi looks unrecognisable in her first audition video, netizens say 'she was completely...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE