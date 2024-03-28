Imtiaz Ali reveals this actor recommended Diljit Dosanjh for Amar Singh Chamkila: 'We were thinking...'

Imtiaz Ali recalled the pre-production days of Amar Singh Chamkila and revealed that he doubted that Diljit Dosanjh would headline Amar Singh Chamkila.

Imtiaz Ali will soon be bringing the life of Punjabi Rockstar, Amar Singh Chamkila, with the film of the same name. The official trailer of Amar Singh Chamkila was unveiled at a grand event in Mumbai on March 28. The trailer gave a further sneak peek into the drama led by Diljit Dosanjh as Amar Singh Chamkila and Parineeti Chopra as Chamkila's wife, Amarjot.

After the trailer launch, Imtiaz attended a panel discussion with Diljit, Parineeti, and Music director AR Rahman. In the conversation, Imtiaz revealed that he wanted to cast Diljit for the lead role, but he had his doubts. "We were thinking about who would act in it, and the first name that came up was Diljit paaji. But at that time we were somehow thinking it wouldn't happen, he wouldn't do it. I don't know what was going on."

The actor who recommended Diljit to Imtiaz

The director further added that he spoke to Angad Bedi and he also recommended Diljit for the role, and then Imtiaz got confident about reaching out to him for the film. He said, "I remember speaking to Angad Bedi. He also said 'Why don't you talk to Diljit?' Then after some time, I spoke to Diljit."

Imtiaz said that he spoke to Diljit over a phone call for an hour, narrating the film, and he agreed to head the project. "I thought we would have a 5-minute conversation, and then will catch up for the narration, but we spoke for an hour, and the way he listened to the story, I got more interested in the film." Imtiaz went on to say, "I feel very clearly that without Diljit and without Parineeti, this film could not have been made." Music composed by AR Rahman with Irshad Kamil's lyrics, the musical drama, Amar Singh Chamkila will release on Netflix on April 12.