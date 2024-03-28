Imtiaz Ali reveals this actor recommended Diljit Dosanjh for Amar Singh Chamkila: 'We were thinking...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Gaya constituency Bihar Lok Sabha election 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Amravati Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Inner Manipur Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Check key candidates, past results and other important details

The Sabarmati Report teaser: Vikrant Massey tries to expose 'hidden facts' of Godhra train burning, fans say 'superhit'

Rohit Sharma engages in heated chat with Akash Ambani after MI's second straight loss in IPL 2024

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Gaya constituency Bihar Lok Sabha election 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Inner Manipur Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Check key candidates, past results and other important details

Rohit Sharma engages in heated chat with Akash Ambani after MI's second straight loss in IPL 2024

Menstrual cramps: 10 home remedies for period pain

How early dinner benefits your digestion

Indian football players with most appearances

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

The Sabarmati Report teaser: Vikrant Massey tries to expose 'hidden facts' of Godhra train burning, fans say 'superhit'

Meet 90s' highest-paid actress, who was 'auctioned' by husband, quit acting at peak, still earns Rs 72 crore per year

Imtiaz Ali reveals this actor recommended Diljit Dosanjh for Amar Singh Chamkila: 'We were thinking...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Imtiaz Ali reveals this actor recommended Diljit Dosanjh for Amar Singh Chamkila: 'We were thinking...'

Imtiaz Ali recalled the pre-production days of Amar Singh Chamkila and revealed that he doubted that Diljit Dosanjh would headline Amar Singh Chamkila.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 28, 2024, 03:08 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
Imtiaz Ali-Daljit Dosanjh (Image source: File photo)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Imtiaz Ali will soon be bringing the life of Punjabi Rockstar, Amar Singh Chamkila, with the film of the same name. The official trailer of Amar Singh Chamkila was unveiled at a grand event in Mumbai on March 28. The trailer gave a further sneak peek into the drama led by Diljit Dosanjh as Amar Singh Chamkila and Parineeti Chopra as Chamkila's wife, Amarjot. 

After the trailer launch, Imtiaz attended a panel discussion with Diljit, Parineeti, and Music director AR Rahman. In the conversation, Imtiaz revealed that he wanted to cast Diljit for the lead role, but he had his doubts. "We were thinking about who would act in it, and the first name that came up was Diljit paaji. But at that time we were somehow thinking it wouldn't happen, he wouldn't do it. I don't know what was going on." 

The actor who recommended Diljit to Imtiaz 

The director further added that he spoke to Angad Bedi and he also recommended Diljit for the role, and then Imtiaz got confident about reaching out to him for the film. He said, "I remember speaking to Angad Bedi. He also said 'Why don't you talk to Diljit?' Then after some time, I spoke to Diljit." 

Imtiaz said that he spoke to Diljit over a phone call for an hour, narrating the film, and he agreed to head the project. "I thought we would have a 5-minute conversation, and then will catch up for the narration, but we spoke for an hour, and the way he listened to the story, I got more interested in the film." Imtiaz went on to say, "I feel very clearly that without Diljit and without Parineeti, this film could not have been made." Music composed by AR Rahman with Irshad Kamil's lyrics, the musical drama, Amar Singh Chamkila will release on Netflix on April 12.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mathura Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Check key candidates, past results and other important details

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth say they are engaged, flaunt engagement rings day after reported wedding; see viral pic

CUET UG 2024 registration deadline extended: Check last date to apply

'Hardik Pandya will be....': Former India cricketer on MI captain's return at the Wankhede Stadium

Rohit Sharma engages in heated chat with Akash Ambani after MI's second straight loss in IPL 2024

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement