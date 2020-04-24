Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan! Father David Dhawan reveals plans for the day amid lockdown

During an interaction, David Dhawan revealed son and actor Varun Dhawan's 33rd birthday plans.

Its Varun Dhawan's birthday today and the actor has turned 33. Due to the lockdown, the actor will be spending his birthday at home itself with his family. VD will also be conducting an Instagram live session later today to celebrate his birthday with his millions of fans online. If there was no lockdown, it would have been a double celebration for Varun as his upcoming film Coolie No 1 was slated to release on May 1, 2020.

Now during an interaction with Mid Day, Varun's father and filmmaker David Dhawan was asked about birthday plans of the actor. He stated, "It will be a quiet family affair. Over the past few weeks, Varun has been with us and has been taking care of Lali and me. He is especially concerned about me as I am diabetic."

Meanwhile, a source told Mumbai Mirror, "Varun will be giving money and food to daily wage workers, making the day special for them as well."

Reports were making the rounds that Varun might get engaged to girlfriend Natasha Dalal, however, things did not go as reported plans. Talking about it, a source told Mid Day, "The family had considered formally announcing Varun's engagement to long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal on the occasion. However, given the current scenario, they have decided to do it at an appropriate time."

About Coolie No 1, the film stars Sara Ali Khan as the female lead and is the remake of David's 90s directorial of the same name.