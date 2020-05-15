Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Actress shares exclusive preview of first music video 'Candle'

Madhuri Dixit Nene celebrated her 53rd birthday today with her family under coronavirus lockdown situation. After becoming the queen of dancing, the actress is all set to conquer another title - of a singer. Madhuri, who received various wishes from her fans, thanked them and in turn unveiled an exclusive first glimpse of her music video called 'Candle'.

"Thanks for all the good wishes and birthday love! Wanted to give some love back to you. Sharing an exclusive preview of my first ever single. Will share the song soon. It's called Candle and it's about hope, something we need in large supply right now," wrote Madhuri while sharing the first glimpse.

Here's her post:

For the uninitiated, Madhuri Dixit-Nene gave the world a glimpse of her singing talent on Karan Johar-Zoya Akhtar organized fundraiser event 'I For India'. Madhuri had crooned to Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect' while her son worked on the piano.

On the movie front, Madhuri was last seen in Karan Johar's directorial 'Takht' opposite Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt, Kunal Kemmu and Sonakshi Sinha. She played the role of Varun's mother and Sanjay's estranged wife.