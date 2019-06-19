First Look: Sonakshi Sinha's 'Khandaani Shafakhana' is a sex clinic, trailer to be out in 2 days!

Sonakshi Sinha on Wednesday took to her Twitter account to share the official first look poster of her next release. Titled Khandaani Shafakhana, the film seems to be revolving around a sex clinic, going by the poster that the actress released.

The poster has the line "Main kitna bolungi logo ki utni hi sharm aani hai" written in Hindi. The same line was tweeted by Sonakshi Sinha when she shared the poster. She also revealed that the trailer of the film will be out in two days.

Sharing the poster of Khandaani Shafakhana, Sonakshi wrote on Twitter, "Main jitna bolungi logo ko utni hi शर्म aani hai #KhandaaniShafakhana trailer out in 2 days!

@varunsharma90 @annukapoor_ @Its_Badshah @shilpidasgupta_ @itsBhushanKumar @MrigLamba @MahaveerJainMum @TSeries"

In the poster, Sonakshi can be seen as the only one who's staring right back at you, while other characters are hiding their faces with a newspaper or a bag. Going by the poster, We reckon the name of Sonakshi's character in the film is Baby Bedi.

Sonakshi was last seen in Abhishek Varman's Kalank which also starred Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt along with her. Though, the movie didn't live up to the expectations of the viewers, Sonakshi's performance was much appreciated.

Varun Sharma, Annu Kapoor and singer Badshah also star in the film along with Sona, Khandaani Shafakhana is directed by Shilpi Dasgupta and is slated to hit the theatres on July 26, 2019.