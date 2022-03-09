Exclusive: Sobhita Dhulipala opens up on her upcoming projects 'Ponniyin Selvan', 'Major', 'Monkey Man'

Sobhita Dhulipala's character of 'Tara Khanna' in the romantic drama web series 'Made In Heaven' garnered a lot of love from the audience. The series completed 3 years on March 8 and on the occasion we at DNA caught up with the actress to talk about 'Made In Heaven' season 2 and then on the sidelines, we also spoke about Sobhita's fabulous lineup of projects that include some highly-anticipated films like 'Ponniyin Selvan Part- 1', 'Major' and her Hollywood project 'Monkey Man'.

Speaking about 'Made In Heaven' season 2 and dishing out details of what one can expect from the upcoming season, Sobhita told DNA, "The second season of Made In Heaven is happening. I am greatly excited about the next one. While making season 1 we hoped that people would like it but we didn't know. There were so many new elements. It was a digital platform that had not fully popped. Because Season 1 has done so well, I feel like we have gone a few notches up in many areas like cinematography, the arcs of the characters and all, it feels more concentrated. The makers will have something to say about the release date soon."

She added, "It means so much to us and all the people involved because it was made with the right intent and received with the right spirit. It means a lot. I wished the second season would have come out already but unfortunately, the lockdowns happened to cause a gap. But, full confidence and prayers for season 2 to come out soon. Whether people celebrate it or feel uncomfortable around it. Whatever they feel, it's confrontational about your reality. I do believe it will be a conversation starter without a doubt. I have blind faith in it because of just how authentic it is."

During the chat when asked about her upcoming projects, Sobhita told DNA what it was like working with acclaimed director Mani Ratnam for his next, 'Ponniyin Selvan' starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead role, Sobhita said, "I think I am very fortunate to have the opportunity to work with some of the country's finest - be it Zoya, be it, Anurag, be it Mani Ratnam Sir. I have noted how some of the finest filmmakers have shown such conviction in me that it has motivated me to give my best."

About the film, Sobhita said, "It's a 10th-century historical drama, completely different from Made In Heaven. The world is totally different and my character is so lively and sweet and light on her feet. She loves to dance and sing. There is a certain breeziness to her and that's not something people have seen me as. I am waiting for people to see me in that avatar."

Talking about her next, 'Major' opposite Adivi Sesh with whom she had made her Telugu film debut in 'Goodachari', Sobhita averred, "I am really kicked about Major. It follows the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and also the 26/11 attacks. It has been told with such craft, its high octane and edge of the seat experience. It's emotional and at the same time, there is such impeccable action and craft. It's being produced by Mahesh Babu and Sony and they have gone all out to do justice to the story. And the music is also has a nice feel to it."

Expressing how grateful she was for the projects she has bagged and her awesome lineup of films, Sobhita said, "I feel this year is something I am going to hold very close to my heart because of the releases and variety of the avatars that people will see me in, especially after Made In Heaven popped. There has been a large gap due to the lockdowns but the projects are finally releasing. One came out a month ago which did really well, 'Kurup'. Now Major, Ponniyin Selvan and also Night Manager that I am currently shooting for. I also did my first Hollywood project - The Monkey Man. I am really excited."

Lastly, speaking about her Hollywood debut in Dev Patel directed 'Monkey Man', Sobhita, while speaking about the experience of working on an American thriller and how different it is from shooting a Hindi film, said, "It was very different. I guess every place has its own style and structure of making things. And Dev has worked so hard because it was his first directorial and it was so special for him. He has worked on it for 8 years and I have been a part of it for the last 5 years and now finally it's made. Even the cinematographer had shot stuff like Whiplash, so the team was A plus. The energy was great, making us want to give it 100 per cent and make something magical"

Speaking about the film and how it draws inspiration from Hindu mythology and Lord Hanuman who is half human and half-monkey, Sobhita said, "There is a lot of element from Indian mythology, and also there is a lot of contemporary style. So, there is a fusion of Indian mythology and action thriller and elements of drama. It's hybrid, doesn't have a reference point."

"It's fun to be a part of such projects because irrespective of how they fare, you know because you have got that experience and the energy on sets is crazy because you are creating something which has not been done before. The visual language is very creative, there is a part of India. It's a fictional world but there is a lot of Indian elements and it's amazing," she concluded.