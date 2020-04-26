'Earth has pressed pause button': Kiara Advani on coronavirus pandemic, calls it 'an extraordinary situation'

Kiara Advani had a busy 2019 and had "no time to breathe" with two back-to-back releases and shooting five, including an OTT film, Guilty, films.

Speaking about the same, Kiara said, "In 2019, I was running around so much, working on one film after the other. At one point, I was like, ‘Am I doing enough, or am I doing too much?’ Now, I can confidently say I was happy I was doing that [running around]."

She further spoke about the coronavirus pandemic and called it "an extraordinary situation", Kiara said she is "very much a home person by nature."

"In normal circumstances, when I’m at home, I’m the happiest. But now, earth has pressed the pause button and is filtering itself. But it’s great to see that we’re all now finding happiness in basic, simple things of life, and are also coming together to lend a helping hand selflessly," Kiara said.

Opening up about how she is coping up with the situation Kiara said, "To start with, I must say that we’re sure the privileged ones, and we can only be grateful to God for that. With a roof over our heads, we don’t have to worry about our next meal, etc. As for my headspace, during the first lockdown, it was about doing something that you haven’t done before. But lockdown 2.0 is all about my hobbies, and rediscovering art such as painting and even cooking, which are extremely therapeutic."

Kiara is also finishing reading all her scripts. "Plus, I’m using this period to polish my Urdu and Hindi diction. I’ve also gotten back in touch with so many of my friends and even school teachers. There’s a feeling of oneness and togetherness that we are all in it together. Once things become ‘normal’, I’ll immediately meet my team members, and also a lot of friends and extended family members. I also want to go back to a theatre and enjoy a movie with my popcorn," Kiara added.