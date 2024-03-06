Dharmendra recovering from injuries, was unwell for past two weeks: Report

As per a media report, Dharmendra was unwell for the past two weeks, and he injured his back and leg after attending a family wedding. However, the veteran actor is now reportedly recovering.

Fans of veteran actor Dharmendra were left concerned after he shared his photo on Twitter. In the now-deleted post, Dharmendra looked visibly weak and wrote that he was unable to sleep. Now, as per the Hindustan Times report, Dharmendra was injured and was unwell for the past two weeks. Thankfully, he is recovering.

Last Friday, Dharmendra posted a picture of himself indulging in a late-night food craving and wrote, "Aadhi raat ho gayi... neend aati nahin… bhook lag jaati hai. Baasi roti makhan ka saath bahut sawad lagta hai.” After he posted the photos, several of his fans wrote in comments, "Sir, what happened to your leg?"

Here's the photo from the deleted post

The portal quoted a source who shared insight into Dharmendra's health and said, "He has been under the weather for the past two weeks, and that was visible on his face in the picture." The source further explained that the senior Deol recently attended a family wedding, and he hurt himself while dancing, "He went to a family wedding with his family including, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, recently in Udaipur. That’s where he got injured, and his health took a toll. He hurt his back and leg while dancing. And his health also suffered because of exertion and old age."

Speaking about recovering the source stated that he was exhausted because of the exertion, and it got worse because of his injury. "However, he is doing fine now and is on the road to recovery. In fact, he is taking it slow now, and focusing on his health completely," confirmed the source. On the work front, Dharmendra was seen in Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Before that, the 88-year-old actor was seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.