'Dhadkan' sequel to star Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar's sons Ahan Shetty, Aarav Kumar?

Bollywood actor Suneil Shetty said in a recent interview that he feels both his and Akshay Kumar's are too old to appear in a sequel to their 2000 film, Dhadkan, but that their sons Ahan Shetty and Aarav Kumar could take up the task.

Dhadkan, directed by Dharmesh Darshan, also starred Shilpa Shetty Kundra as the female lead. In an interview, Suniel said, "I and Akshay have grown old now and no one will be interested to see oldies like us romance on the screen. But it would be great if the sequel is made with our kids. But Shilpa’s daughter is very cute and too small to be a part of the film."

He further added that he discussed the idea with the producer of the film Ratan Jain who had responded positively to his idea. "We also shared this thought of casting our sons with producer Ratan Jain and he liked it too."

However, the film's plan has been put on hold currently owing to the coronavirus pandemic, Ratan said. "We were working on the casting. But since the outbreak of coronavirus and the lockdown, no screen tests or look tests have been done. If all goes as per our plans then we may begin shooting in 2021," Ratan said.

For the uninformed, nother sequel to a Suniel Shetty-Akshay Kumar film that is being discussed is Hera Pheri 3. Suniel provided a status update to Zoom in January. He said, "I don’t think it’s not happening. It’s still there, very much alive and it will happen with the three of us because we are very very keen. Things have to be sorted out and they are. So we’re definitely doing it."