Deepika Padukone to star opposite Vicky Kaushal in Karan Johar's next?

Deepika Padukone took a long break from films and got married to her long-time beau Ranveer Singh in November 2018 after delivering back-to-back successes, but it seems like the Padmaavat actress is all set to get back in the game with interesting projects and several films which are ready for release.

As per reports, Deepika Padukone, after completing her current commitments will team up with Karan Johar for her next project, directed by Shakun Batra.

The story will apparently be based on two couples and their marital life. While Deepika is being considered as the female lead, reports say that audiences might get to watch Deepika with either Vicky Kaushal or Siddhant Chaturvedi.

It was reported earlier that Vicky was approached by director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the role of Rawal Ratan Singh in Padmaavat, however, Deepika had refused to work alongside him as he had not carved a name for himself back then.

The film is supposed to be a women-centric story who will have another female lead who is yet to be finalized.

Deepika currently has her hands full with Kabir Khan's '83 in which she plays the role of Romi Bhatia, Kapil Dev's wife alongside Ranveer Singh.

Apart from this Deepika also plays the protagonist in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak where she will be stepping into the shoes of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The movie is slated to release on January 10, 2020, and also stars Vikrant Massey in a pivotal role.

After Chhapaak, Deepika will also start shooting for Luv Ranjan’s untitled rom-com. She will be reuniting with Ranbir Kapoor in the movie.