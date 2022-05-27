Deepika Padukone calls Ranveer Singh her 'trophy' at Cannes 2022, netizens call it 'couple goals'

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are giving couple goals, and they proved their chemistry again. The Om Shanti Om actress posted a reel from her Cannes film festival diaries, where she is having some goofy moments with her team. In the video, Deepika recalled how she was gifted a bird toy, and she was baffled by the gesture. Later, Deepika got a huge chocolate bar from the festival team, and a delighted Deepika shared the chocolate with them.

Here's the video

But, here's the main attraction, or the best moment of the video. During the last few seconds of the video, Deepika brought Ranveer into the frame and called him, "My trophy." Singh agreed to it and added, "I'm the present for today." If you will watch the video closely, you will notice that Singh was standing in the room, and he was cheering Deepika in the background.

As soon as the actress posted the video, her followers made it viral instantly and praised the duo. One of the users asserted, "You guys are couple goals. Love you." While another user commented, "I love you and your trophy. Both are looking amazing in your attires." One of her fans added, "Beautiful couple god bless." A netizen called the duo and asserted, "Glad she’s showing back love to him. Otherwise she used to look lost." Another netizen added, "its show her love towards him."

Deepika has been a jury member of the 75th Cannes film festival, and she represented India on an international platform with style and grace. On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Gehraiyaan, and she will next be seen in Pathaan opposite Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Apart from Pathaan, Deepika will also share the screen in another actioner, Fighter, with Hrithik Roshan.