Chandrayaan 2: How Prabhas reacted to ISRO's Baahubali moniker for its launch vehicle

Prabhas has become a household name ever since his movie Baahubali released. Prabhas played the lead character in the movie, which goes by the same last name. He played double role - Mahendra and Amarendra Baahubali. The movie went on to become a cult with highest grossing collections till date, which nobody could beat yet.

Baahubali has now gone on to become popular for another reason. ISRO (Indian Space Research Organization), on Monday, launched Chandrayaan-2 mission to the Moon successfully. The satellite launch vehicle GSLV-MkIII-M1 was also called Baahubali becuase of its capacity to carry tonnes.

On knowing about this story, Prabhas reacted on his Instagram account by writing, "Hello Darlings! It is a proud day for all of us Indians as ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 took flight today. It is a further honor for the entire Baahubali Team with the rocket being regarded as #Baahubali for its magnum opus scale, years of hardwork in the making & first of its kind capacity to carry tonnes. More Power to India"

After Baahubali's grand success, Prabhas will make his Hindi film debut as the lead hero in his upcoming release Saaho. Directed by Sujeeth, the movie stars Shraddha Kapoor along with Prabhas. Saaho is slated to release on August 30 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu across India.