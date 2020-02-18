Headlines

'Bunty Aur Babli 2': Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji to shoot 'highlight con' in Abu Dhabi

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji along with co-stars Sidhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari to shoot the climax sequence of 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' in Abu Dhabi.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 18, 2020, 12:59 PM IST

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji have been shooting for Bunty Aur Babli 2 for the past couple of months in Mumbai. The film marks the reunion of these actors after 12 years and it also stars Sidhant Chaturvedi and debutante Sharvari as leading roles. Bunty Aur Babli 2 is being helmed by debutant director Varun Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra under his home banner Yash Raj Films (YRF).

Now as per reports in Mid Day, Saif and Rani will be heading to Abu Dhabi to shoot the climax sequence of the film. Both conmen will be showing their tricks in the UAE and for the same will be shooting there soon. 

Talking about it, Varun told the tabloid, "We are shooting a highlight con in Abu Dhabi. The landscape of the Emirate gives a lot of scale to the film, and the team will spend around 10 days shooting the sequence."

Siddhant and Sharvari are also joining Saif and Rani for the Abu Dhabi schedule.

He added, "Since Bunty Aur Babli 2 is set in today's time, we were clear that the cons need to be crafted for today's audience. They will expect something new and slick. The Abu Dhabi con will stand out in that regard."

Earlier Rani spoke about the film in a statement, "The original Bunty Aur Babli got tremendous love and appreciation from audiences and it is their love that has made YRF decide to make the sequel. Abhishek and I were both approached by YRF to reprise our roles as the originals in Bunty Aur Babli 2 but, unfortunately, things didn't work out with him and we will miss him dearly. As a team, we are so happy to welcome Saif. I have lovely memories of working with him and I'm looking forward to creating something new and exciting with him in Bunty Aur Babli 2. Hopefully, audiences will give us the same love that they have given our earlier films."

