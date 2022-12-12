Brahmastra star Ranbir Kapoor opens up on working in Pakistani films, says 'there are no boundaries...'

Ranbir Kapoor

Brahmastra star Ranbir Kapoor expressed his wish to work in Pakistani cinema, and he's open to collaborating with the neighbouring country's production house as well. Recently, the Shamshera star attended the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah.

During the event, Kapoor was asked by a member of the audience, who also was a Pakistani filmmaker, if he was open to acting in the production if it was set elsewhere. Ranbir shared that in the last six years, Indian and Pakistani artists have been banned from acting in each other's industries.

The filmmaker asked, "Now we have a platform like Saudi Arabia where we can jointly do films, I would love to sign you for a film. Would you be willing to work with the Pakistani team along with your team in Saudi Arabia?"

The Jagga Jasoos star replied to the filmmaker, "Of course, sir. I think there are no boundaries for artists, especially for arts. Many congratulations to the Pakistan film industry for (The Legend Of) Maula Jatt. It is one of the biggest hits we have seen in the last few years. Of course, I would love to." The conversation got recorded and went viral instantly.

Watch the video

In the festival, Ranbir was also honoured by the festival with the Variety International Vanguard Actor Award.