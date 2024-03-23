Bollywood's biggest flop launched star kid; superstar and Hollywood legend could not save it, earned only Rs 7 crore

This film starring a star kid, a superstar, a Hollywood legend, and a pan-India star could muster only Rs 7 crore at the box office

Imagine an Oscar-winning Hollywood legend, the biggest superstar of Indian cinema, and a newcomer who is from a film family – all coming together for one film. The recipe sounds like one for a sure shot hit. But such is the fickle nature of showbiz that such a thing can never be said with certainty. This trio did come together for one 2010 film but the said film bombed miserably at the box office.

Bollywood’s biggest flop that earned only Rs 7 crore

Teen Patti is a thriller directed by Leena Yadav. The film, which released in 2010, marked Ben Kingsley’s Bollywood debut. The Oscar winner, known for films like Gandhi and Schidler’s List, was joined by superstar Amitabh Bachchan in the cast. The film also saw the debut of Shraddha Kapoor, daughter of Shakti Kapoor, and also featured R Madhavan ad Raima Sen in key roles. But the presence of these big names could not save Teen Patti, which made only Rs 7 crore net worldwide. Its Rs 18-crore budget meant that it was a huge box office bomb.

How Teen Patti affected Ben Kingsley

Ben Kingsley was already a legend when he signed on for Teen Patti. It was only his first ever Hindi film (as Gandhi was an English production) but one that marked his second collaboration with Indian actors after 28 years. The film’s failure meant that he did not return to Bollywood after that even as he continued to act internationally, appearing in hits like Iron Man 3 and critically-acclaimed films like Hugo.

Shraddha Kapoor’s career after Teen Patti

The film was a bigger disaster for Shraddha, who would have hoped for it to be her grand launch pad. She did her first lead role the following year in Luv Ka The End but only found success three years later with the musical Aashiqui 2. After that, Shraddha established herself with hits like Ek Villain, ABCD 2, and Baaghi, and sustained her stardom with diverse successes such as Stree and Chhicchore. In 2023, she gave one of her biggest hits – Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

