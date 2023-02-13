Bhumi Pednekar kisses mystery man at Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's reception, netizens uncover his identity

Credit: r/BollyBlindsNGossip/Reddit

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, on Sunday, hosted a star-studded reception party in Mumbai. Several Bollywood celebs attented the party, however, who caught everyone’s attention was Bhumi Pednekar.

In a viral video, Bhumi can be seen kissing a mysterious man in the car. Meanwhile, guard was seen trying to hide their faces with his hand. The clip is going viral on social media and netizens reacted to it.

One of them wrote, “That wasn't kissing. That was CPR cuz she held her breath for so long.” The second one said, “hahahahha well dosage of laugh for today.” The third one said, “Haha, her lungs need some pump.” The fourth one said, “Guard did the most sh*****t job LMAO.”

Meanwhile, one of the users shared the photo nd uncovered his identity.

At their reception, he couple looked nothing but classy and chic. For the reception, Kiara and Sidharth both opted for a fusion of Indo-western elements for their looks. Kiara was seen wearing a beautiful floor-length monochrome evening gown with a small trail at the bottom while Sidharth opted for a blingy black suit. Kiara’s jewellery, however, stole the show! Kiara wore a very heavy emerald and diamond studded neckpiece which looked exquisite and gave a beautiful touch to the chic gown.

The two tied the knot in Jaisalmer on February 7 this year. For the ceremony, Kiara donned a Manish Malhotra-designed pink lehenga, which featured intricate embroidery detailing Roman architecture. It was inspired by the special love the newlyweds share for the city of domes.

The new bride chose diamond jewellery by Manish Malhotra for her big day. The neckpiece features an exquisite composition of ultra-fine hand-cut diamonds crafted with rare Zambian emeralds. She was seen wearing a diamond ring, prompting speculations that it is her wedding ring.

On the other hand, Sidharth opted for an ivory sherwani with an exquisite royal lustre. The sherwani features classic signatures, hints of ivory threadwork, gold zardozi and badla work, handcrafted with utmost finesse. He completed his look with Polki Jewellery studded with extremely fine uncut diamonds for the perfect regal look. (With inputs from ANI)

