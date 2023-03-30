Bholaa Twitter review: Ajay Devgn-Tabu's Kaithi remake delivers 'paisa wasool massy entertainment', say moviegoers

Bholaa/File photo

Starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead roles, the action thriller Bholaa has been released in the theatres on March 30 on the occasion of Ram Navami. Also produced and directed by Ajay, the film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles.

It is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil superhit Kaithi, which starred Karthi and was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The story revolves around an ex-convict who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia.

Bholaa has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from moviegoers, who have shared their reviews on the micro-blogging platform Twitter. One user wrote, "#Bholaa shines in terms of emotion & great action. Full on paisa wasool massy entertainment. #Tabu & #DeepakDobriyal delivered a clap-worthy performance. As an actor #AjayDevgn is BRILLIANT but as a director he is slowly reaching out for the moon. Solid BGM."

Another tweet read, "Watched #Bholaa one-word review - MASS PERSONIFIED 4/5. Best @ajaydevgn film after Singham in terms of ENTERTAINMENT value. That Trishul action sequences are fire. It is the best action-designed Bollywood film in years."

"#BHOLAA is One of the BEST MASS ENTERTAINERS from Bollywood this year! One of the best remakes! Truly ENTERTAINING & ACTION PACKED! Gives you a thrilling experience for sure. You ll like it even if u have watched Kaithi, AMAZING!!", wrote another user.

Bholaa is Ajay Devgn's fourth directorial. The Singham star made his directorial debut with the 2008 romantic drama U Me Aur Hum in which he starred with his actress wife Kajol. He then returned after eight years with his next directorial venture Shivaay, an action-thriller in 2016. He again took a gap of six years and helmed the aerial-investigative drama Runway 34 in 2022 and is now back within a year with his latest release, Bholaa.



