Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Bholaa Twitter review: Ajay Devgn-Tabu's Kaithi remake delivers 'paisa wasool massy entertainment', say moviegoers

Directed by Ajay Devgn, Bholaa is the official Hindi remake of Tamil superhit Kaithi starring Karthi and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 04:52 PM IST

Bholaa Twitter review: Ajay Devgn-Tabu's Kaithi remake delivers 'paisa wasool massy entertainment', say moviegoers
Bholaa/File photo

Starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead roles, the action thriller Bholaa has been released in the theatres on March 30 on the occasion of Ram Navami. Also produced and directed by Ajay, the film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles.

It is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil superhit Kaithi, which starred Karthi and was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The story revolves around an ex-convict who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia. 

Bholaa has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from moviegoers, who have shared their reviews on the micro-blogging platform Twitter. One user wrote, "#Bholaa shines in terms of emotion & great action. Full on paisa wasool massy entertainment. #Tabu & #DeepakDobriyal delivered a clap-worthy performance. As an actor #AjayDevgn is BRILLIANT but as a director he is slowly reaching out for the moon. Solid BGM."

Another tweet read, "Watched #Bholaa one-word review - MASS PERSONIFIED 4/5. Best @ajaydevgn film after Singham in terms of ENTERTAINMENT value. That Trishul action sequences are fire. It is the best action-designed Bollywood film in years."

"#BHOLAA is One of the BEST MASS ENTERTAINERS from Bollywood this year! One of the best remakes! Truly ENTERTAINING & ACTION PACKED! Gives you a thrilling experience for sure. You ll like it even if u have watched Kaithi, AMAZING!!", wrote another user.

Here are some of the other Bholaa reviews on Twitter

Bholaa is Ajay Devgn's fourth directorial. The Singham star made his directorial debut with the 2008 romantic drama U Me Aur Hum in which he starred with his actress wife Kajol. He then returned after eight years with his next directorial venture Shivaay, an action-thriller in 2016. He again took a gap of six years and helmed the aerial-investigative drama Runway 34 in 2022 and is now back within a year with his latest release, Bholaa.

READ | Bholaa movie review: Ajay Devgn-Tabu film is an entertaining remake of Kaithi

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nia Sharma stuns in white fringe top, mini skirt, turns sexy captain of yacht
Streaming This Week: Rocket Boys 2, Vaathi, Kuttey, binge-watch these latest OTT series and movies
Dalljiet Kaur marries Nikhil Patel, actress drops lovable photos from wedding
5 times Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan dazzled in kurta-palazzo, check pics
YouTuber Manoj Dey secretly marries girlfriend Jyoti Shree Mahato, pics surprise his 40 lakh subscribers
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gurgaon: Financial firm employee shot at over chair in office
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.