Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff are psychos who use kicks, guns, dialoguebaazi to stop pralay

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan cast includes Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chhillar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Ronit Roy.

The makers of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, on Tuesday, dropped the much-awaited trailer of the action film. In the movie, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will be seen sharing the screen for the first time.

In the trailer, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are on a mission to save the world. Every fight scene in the trailer of theaction drama looks captivating. Sonakshi, Manushi, and Alaya looks captivating. Sharing the trailer, Akshay wrote, "When the world is about to end, you count on #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan to rise! Who will stop us?"

Watch trailer:

Notably, Sonakshi Sinha has collaborated with Akki after 5 years of long gap. The audience will also see the fresh on-screen pair as Alaya F will be seen with Tiger Shroff. The action drama also features Manushi Chhillar, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ Films, the movie boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chhillar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Ronit Roy. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is set to hit theatres on the festive occasion of Eid in April.

