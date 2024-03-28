‘Ask Sunny Leone...': Kangana Ranaut defends calling Urmila Matondkar 'soft porn actor', says it's not violating

Kangana Ranaut recently joined the BJP and announced that she will be contesting the elections this year from her hometown, Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. The actress' video from 2020 went viral on social media wherein she could be heard calling Urmila Matondkar a "soft porn star". However, the actress has now defended her statement.

In an interview with Times Now, Kangana Ranaut defends her statement calling Urmila Matondkar a "soft porn star" and said, "If these actresses are comfortable with words such as tandoori murgi, item girl, Sheila ki Jawani, why is it seen as something violating? It is a matter of fact, if they are comfortable with this, why do you want to shame them? I personally do not think I had any intention of shaming her (Urmila Matondkar) because she is very comfortable in that role."

She further added, "I personally believe that I belong to that balanced cinema artiste tribe. I have never done item numbers. So, all I said was that if she could join a party (Congress) with her kind of filmography, then I have a more ravishing body of work."

She further talked about how porn stars are treated with utmost respect in India and cited the example of Sunny Leone. The actress said, "Are 'soft porn' or 'porn star' objectionable terms? No. It is just a word that is not acceptable socially. The amount of respect porn stars get in India, just ask Sunny Leone, nowhere else in the world is that the case."

Taking to Instagram stories, Ranaut shared the news and also thanked the BJP leadership. “My beloved Bharat and Bhartiya Janta's own party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Lok Sabha candidate from my birthplace Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency) I abide by the high command's decision on contesting Lok Sabha polls, I feel honoured and elated to officially join the party. I look forward to being a worthy karyakarta and a reliable public servant. Thanks."

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in the movie Emergency. The self-directorial movie also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, and Satish Kaushik in key roles. The actress will be seen essaying the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The biographical film is set to hit the theatres this year.

