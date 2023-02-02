Watch: Aryan Khan royally ignores paparazzi in viral video, fans support him: 'The audacity of the photographers...'

Aryan Khan spotted in Mumbai

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son and budding filmmaker Aryan Khan was spotted in Mumbai on Wednesday night. In a viral video, Aryan is seen walking up to his car and quickly getting inside even as paparazzi ask him to wait and pose for them. As some paparazzi told him that he ignores them, fans reacted saying Aryan was right in doing so.

The video posted by a number of paparazzi accounts shows Aryan, dressed in casual t-shirt and trousers walk towards his car. Photographers can be heard urging him to stop and pose for them but Aryan sits in his car, flanked by security personnel before being driven away quickly. A photographer can be heard saying, Aryan sir, aap bahut ignore karte ho (you ignore us a lot).”

After the video was posted, many social media users supported Aryan ignoring the paps. One comment read, “He will ignore considering how you hound,” referring to photographers urging all celebs to pose. Many a times, paparazzi have been criticised for invading personal space of stars. “This media really needs to go back to behavioural classes,” wrote one fan.

Aryan was arrested in 2021 by the Narcotics Control Bureau after a raid at a cruise ship. The 25-year-old was kept in detention for over three weeks before he was let out on bail. Eventualy, he was given a clean chit in the case given that no contraband was found on him. Media’s hounding of Shah Rukh and his family during that time had come under severe criticism. Referring to that, one fan wrote, “The audacity of the photographers to ask him that he ignores them.” Another echoed the sentiment and said, “Man leave this kid alone.”

Aryan is the eldest child of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan. He is set to make his debut in the entertainment industry directing a web series that he has written. His younger sister Suhana Khan is also making her Bollywood debut this year with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies.