Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan poses with Pakistani actress Sadia Khan at New Year party, photo goes viral

Aryan Khan and Sadia Khan posed together at the same party in Dubai which led to rumours that the star kid is dating Nora Fatehi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 07, 2023, 05:24 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan poses with Pakistani actress Sadia Khan at New Year party, photo goes viral
Aryan Khan-Sadia Khan/Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan often makes headlines and this time too, the star kid is back in the news as he was seen posing with the Pakistani actress Sadia Khan at a New Year eve's party in Dubai in a photo shared by the actress on her Instagram. The photo has been going viral on social media since then.

In the photo, Aryan is seen wearing a maroon-coloured tee with blue denim and a white jacket, and Sadia is seen wearing a black dress with a black overcoat. The actress uploaded the photo on her Instagram Stories with the caption, "Throwback to the New Year's Eve".

For the unversed, Sadia is a popular television actress in Pakistan and has appeared in multiple serials such as Khuda Aur Mohabbat, Shayad, Maryam Periera, and Yariyan among others. She was also seen in the Indian-Norwegian romantic film Dunno Y2... Life Is a Moment in which an Indian man falls in love with a Pakistani man.

Sadia

Recently, there had been rumours that Aryan is dating the actress Nora Fatehi after they were spotted with the same girl at the same New Year eve's party in Dubai. However, these speculations soon ended after a source was quoted telling Bollywood Life "They (Aryan and Nora) are part of the same fraternity so it is not breaking news that they have the same set of acquaintances and friends."

"Also, Christmas and New Year is one time when Bollywood takes a break from work and chills with friends and family. There are a few choicest parties and events where you will find most of them. So spotting Aryan and Nora at the same venue is again not a big deal", the source further added.

READ | Yearender 2022: Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, star kids confirmed to make Bollywood debuts in 2023

