Article 370 OTT release: Here's when and where you can enjoy Yami Gautam's political thriller

Yami Gautam, Priyamani, Arun Govil-starrer political drama thriller, Article 370, recently completed 50 days in cinemas, and the movie is still going strong, despite new releases.

After impressing the masses in cinemas, Yami Gautam-starrer political drama thriller Article 370 is geared up for OTT release. Aditya Suhas Jambhale-directed was released in theatres on February 23 this year, and this month, the film completed 50 days in cinemas. Article 370 revolves around the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

On Thursday, steaming giant Netflix dropped an announcement post, confirming the release date of Article 370. Yami's latest superhit film will be available to Netflix subscribers from April 19. Netflix shared the announcement post on their social media, and captioned it, "Set your reminders - Article 370 is arriving tomorrow, only on Netflix!"

Produced by Aditya Dhar, Article 370 is made at an approximate budget of Rs 25 crore, the movie has breached the Rs 100-crore mark, and grossed Rs 104.81 crores worldwide.

Yami Gautam on shooting Article 370 during pregnancy

Actor Yami Gautam talked about embracing motherhood and maintaining a balance between her professional and personal responsibilities. She talked about doing the shoot of her new film Article 370 during pregnancy, "First of all I am very fortunate that all the action scenes and rigorous training were done before and the portions that were left were mostly talking portion, scenes, exterior shots, travel and all. So, there are certain moments when you realise your true potential and can you do beyond your reserved energy and how much strength your mind has."

Speaking about the challenges, she told ANI, "I am a professional who has taken a very big responsibility and who has been given a very big responsibility. I am representing something and somebody so important and at the same time embracing motherhood is beyond everything in this world. I have seen my mother balancing and so many other mothers I have seen doing so I thought I had to do it. I centred my thoughts." Article 370 also stars Priyamani, Arun Govil and Kiran Karmarkar in key roles.