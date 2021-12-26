Arjun Kapoor attends Maliaka Arora's family Christmas party

Actress and fitness enthusiast Maliaka Arora celebrated Christmas with her family, and she was spotted attending a special lunch party at her mother's place. Maliaka was in all smiles, and she posed with her son Arhaan to paps. The private family gathering was loaded with lip-smacking food, plum cakes, and champagne. Apart from Arhaan, sister Amrita, and a few other close friends, Maliaka's beau Arjun Kapoor also attended the party.

The Arora sister had a ball of their time, they slew while posing together showing their Christmas band, and they tried to pin each other down in arm-wrestling. (Image source: Sarvesh Shashi Instagram)

Malaika snapped the moment from the eve with her parents, Amrita, and Arhaan, and posted on her social media by saying, "Laugh, love n Christmas cheer all around.

Arjun was looking graciously charming in her casual red tee, black jeans, and he looked joyful in the gathering.

Malaika and Arjun are among the hot and happening couples of B'town, and their public appearances usually take the internet by storm. On the work front, Maliaka is busy judging 'India's Best Dancer.' Arjun Kapoor who was last seen in 'Bhoot Police' will star opposite John Abraham, in 'Ek Villain Returns' with Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria next year.