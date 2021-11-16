Headlines

Anushka Sharma looks insanely HOT in neon green monokini, flaunts her million-dollar smile

Anushka Sharma laughs with her eyes closed in the first photo, then she strikes an enticing pose at the camera in the second.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 16, 2021, 03:34 PM IST

Anushka Sharma took to social media on Tuesday afternoon to share a few photos from a pool, and we can't take our eyes away from her contagious smile. In the pictures, the diva is seen posing from the pool in a neon green monokini.

She laughs with her eyes closed in the first photo, then she strikes an enticing pose at the camera in the second. She posted it to Instagram and captioned it with an emoji.

With her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika, the actress recently returned to Mumbai. They were in Dubai with Virat Kohli for the T20 World Cup.

Anushka has recently returned to work after giving birth to Vamika in February. She posted multiple images of herself in various outfits. She looks stunning in a black see-through dress with a bold slit and feathers in one a few pics and she wore a green jacket in others.

In a recent interview with Grazia magazine, Anushka said that she and her daughter had one thing in common. She went on to say that both of them are 'extremely determined,' and she gave further specifics about it. She also explained what it means to be a good mom.

 

She said, “I find her extremely determined. I feel that if she wants to do something then she’s going to do it, and I can tell that it’s going to serve some purpose for her in life. It’s nice to see that because I think I was like that too.”

 

She added, “My role is to guide and support her, to be her sounding board without micromanaging or being too controlling. I think an important thing to imbibe in your child is to be loving and compassionate towards everybody.”

