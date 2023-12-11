Headlines

ED summons Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren for 6th time in land scam case, asks him to appear on Dec 12

Anurag Kashyap says 'more people were taught feminism because of Animal' than any 'feminist' film

Anurag Kashyap says 'more people were taught feminism because of Animal' than any 'feminist' film

Anurag Kashyap has weighed in on the controversy around Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 10:30 AM IST

The debate around Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s recent release Animal refuses to die down. The film has been accused of glorifying misogyny ad toxic behaviour and being anti-women. And while the film has its share of supporters and opponents, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has a rather different view on it. In a recent interview, the Gangs of Wasseypur director said that Animal has done more for feminism than most other films.

Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri. Some sequences of the film as well as the characterisation of Ranbir have been widely criticised for being misogynistic. In a recent interaction with OTT Play, Anurag addressed the film’s box office success amid the controversy and said, “You cannot force responsibility on anyone. People take responsibility for themselves or they don’t. How many people went and watched a film that you considered to be feminist? Only a handful of people watch them and underline if it was a real feminist film or a pseudo-feminist film.”

He went on to say that Animal has done more for the cause by at least starting a conversation in the mainstream. “A film like Animal has galvanised more feminists in this country than any other feminist film. It has created more discussion around misogyny than any other film. So it is doing something good. You need a provocateur in a society for people to understand. More people were taught feminism because of Animal and the discussions around it. Why are you scared of a provocateur? We are educated and learned people. Why are we afraid of someone who provokes us? I think being provoked is a good thing. I have always tried to make films to make people uncomfortable as a filmmaker. When I made Ugly I wanted people to go back and not sleep that night,” added Anurag.

Animal has earned over Rs 400 crore net in India, making it only the fourth Bollywood film ever to do so. Globally, it has grossed over Rs 700 crore, entering the top 10 highest grossing Hindi films of all time.

