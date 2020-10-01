Anurag Kashyap arrives at police station for questioning in connection with Payal Ghosh's #MeToo allegations

On Thursday, Anurag Kashyap was seen arriving at Versova police station in Mumbai after was summoned in #MeToo allegations by Payal Ghosh. While making his way towards the police station, the filmmaker-actor was seen carrying a few documents in his hand. Along with Anurag, his lawyer was also seen arriving at the police station. The FIR was registered against him on September 22, 2020, while he was summoned to appear on October 1.

Earlier while talking to ANI, Payal had accused Anurag of sexual misconduct. She had said, "Five years ago I met Anurag Kashyap regarding work. He called me to his house. When I went there, he took me to a separate room and tried to sexually assault me. He forced himself on me. I request the authorities to kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. I am seeking action against him."

While IANS reported, the summons by Mumbai Police to Kashyap has been issued just a day after Payal had a meeting with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday. The actor was accompanied by Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale and her advocate Nitin Satpute.

Alleging that there is a threat to the actor's life, her lawyer has submitted a letter to the governor seeking Y-category security for Payal and himself.

Anurag had earlier taking to his Twitter page and denied all allegations against him.