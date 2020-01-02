'Angrezi Medium' first look: Kareena Kapoor is a confused police officer as Irrfan Khan tries explaining his situation

Hindi Medium's sequel Angrezi Medium has been one of the most-awaited films of 2020. The movie will feature Irrfan Khan back in Bollywood after his treatment for cancer in London. He would also be working with Kareena Kapoor Khan for the first time with the movie.

A still from Angrezi Medium has now been leaked. This still features Kareena Kapoor Khan as a police officer, interrogating Irrfan Khan. Looking at his palms, Irrfan is all set to feature once again as the middle-class man with problems they face.

Here's the still:

Kareena's designer Pooja Damania had shared her first look in the role of a police officer. Wearing a brown tank top with denims and boots, she looked absolutely stylish in the look. Talking to News 18, she had shared, "It’s a small but interesting part as I just wanted to go out of the comfort zone and do a movie which throws me into a different milieu and I would see how it goes. Whether its Homi (Adajania) or Irrfan and Deepak (Dobriyal), it's a different world for me to be a part of."

Directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Angrezi Medium also stars Radhika Madan in a pivotal role, reportedly as Irrfan's daughter.