Angad Bedi would love to romance Lust Stories 2 co-star Neena Gupta on screen: 'Younger man romancing an older woman...'

Angad Bedi and Neena Gupta

Directed by R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and Sujoy Ghosh, Lust Stories 2 is a Hindi anthology series consisting of four different segments. The first segment which is titled, Made For Each Other, casts Angad Bedi, Mrunal Thakur, and Neena Gupta in lead roles. Where Neena played the character of Arjun’s(Angad) grandmother.

Angad Bedi, who shared the screen space with Neena Gupta, praised the actress for her acting and sweetness. While talking to Bollywood Life, Angad said, “She has a unique ability to say the most controversial thing in a very soft, sweet way. It's funny also. You don't get offended either. So Dadi, I do not see anybody else playing the character because you see, Neena Ji is not being forceful in her opinion. She is asking questions such as have you had sex, like 'Jo karke tum aaye ho wo tumhe chee lagta hai' and more, she is saying it in such a sweet, simple way that it doesn't even feel bad. If some other actor says this line, whose authority is more, then you might feel more”.

He further added, “She made this character hers and she is not as old as to play a grandmother but she aged herself to play that part." Angad Bedi also expressed how he adores Neena’s beauty and simplicity by saying, “She is lovely. Her eyes are nice. Her demeanor is good. She is very beautiful on screen. She is a proper heroine. And I feel that her projection and understanding of all the rhythm of performance in a scene is very, very good. It was good fun to work with her. She is also funny. She is easy to work with. She likes to sit and chat with everyone. She is very collaborative. It was fun. It didn't feel like I was at work. It felt like we were sitting in the drawing room and chatting."

He added, “I would have loved to be in a position where I can romance Neena Gupta, a younger man romancing an older woman." Made For Each Other is the First segment of Lust Stories 2. It is directed by R. Balki.

The story is about a couple Arjun and Veda, played by Angad Bedi and Mrunal Thakur respectively, who are about to get married but their grandmother ( Neena Gupta) suggests the couple should know each other's sexual needs and demands, also awares them about the importance of physical compatibility in a relationship. Lust Stories 2 was released on 29th June 2023 on Netflix.