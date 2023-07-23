Headlines

'I was pushed hard...': Amitabh Bachchan on skipping Kalki 2898 AD first glimpse launch at San Diego Comic Con

Amitabh Bachchan heaped praises on his director Nag Ashwin's vision about Kalki 2898 AD, and he also revealed why he chose to skip the first glimpse launch event at San Diego Comic-Con.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 03:43 PM IST

Last week, team Kalki 2898 AD (earlier titled Project K) launched the first glimpse of the film at San Diego Comic-con with the presence of cast, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and director Nag Ashwin. A few fans and other filmgoers did expect Amitabh Bachchan to grace the event, but he gave it a miss. The veteran actor has now opened up about the reason behind his absence from the grand event and also shared his reaction about Kalki 2898 AD. 

Amitabh Bachchan, on his blog, wrote on Saturday, "Alright .. so... San Diego and K, the project .. a great moment for the film and the makers and all those that went there for the release of the first look for it... I was pushed hard by Nagi Sir to come along but work and medical restrictions have kept me away from many such occasions .. so .. but I must admit the first look was pretty darn good .. wasn’t it .. style, music, frames .. everything." 

Bachchan further explained the eras, and why their names have been changed. "And finally the reveal of K .. KALKI  mythologically so important .. 2898 AD!! AD has been changed has it not? Yes .. AD, which I think was ‘anno domini’, meaning ‘in the year of the Lord’.. was changed to CE – common era .. and BC, became BCE – before common era! Why so .. have no idea .. it was related to the birth of Christ, before and after, hence .. but, each region in the World has its own year and month and named according to their calculated calendars.”

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD stars Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and Amitabh Bachchan. The movie become the first Indian film to feature at San Diego Comic-Con and captivated the audience with its spellbinding visions and unique concept. The first glimpse of the movie has increased the excitement among the fans. Kalki 2898 AD is expected to release in 2024. 

