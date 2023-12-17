Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya dances, hugs Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam at school annual day; fans can't stop gushing

Aaradhya Bachchan, AbRam's adorable video from their school's annual day event is melting hearts on social media.

Recently, Dhirubhai International School held its annual day event which gave the audience several moments to cherish. The performances of the Bollywood celeb kids went viral on social media. Netizens showered love on Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya's acting chops. Now their video hugging each other and dancing with each other at the annual day event is going viral on social media.

On Sunday, a video was shared online from the star kids’ annual day celebrations where Shah Rukh Khan’s youngest son AbRam can be seen dancing with Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The kids were seen in a happy mood and Aaradhya lovingly hugged AbRam multiple times in the video.

Fans who have loved Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's chemistry in movies like Mohabbatien, Devdas, and more, couldn't stop gushing about how adorable AbRam and Aaradhya looked together. One of the comments read, "Srk said Abram nd aish daughter could be next on screen a couple of 9 years back but here I'm getting brother and sister vibes." Another wrote, "They are so adorable." Another comment read, "They both are so cute."

Amitabh Bachchan also praised his granddaughter Aaradhya's performance in the school's annual day event and wrote in his blog, "I shall be with you shortly .. busy getting over the Concert at Aaradhya’s School and her performance .. such a delight and a moment of pride for all of us .. a complete natural on stage the little one – well not little anymore ..so later."



Other videos from the star kids' annual day that went viral on social media showed Aaradhya Bachchan delivering a musical performance to the song Evil Like Me and proud mom Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recording her. Shah Rukh Khan was also seen teary-eyed after he saw his son AbRam replicating his signature pose on stage. Taimur Ali Khan's adorable video dancing to Taare Zameen Par's song melted the hearts of netizens and Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen recording his performance enthusiastically.