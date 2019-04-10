Aishwarya Rai Bachchan offered her 6th Hollywood film?

"Aishwarya has expressed interest in this Hollywood project"

From being crowned Miss World in 1994 to being feted with the Padma Shri in 2009, and the Meryl Streep award last year - Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan has truly come a long way. The mother of one remains the heart-throb of millions, not only in India, but globally. Much before Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone entered Hollywood, Aishwarya was and still is the most recognisable Indian face in the West.

The Bollywood beauty has featured in popular Hollywood films like 'Bride and Prejudice', 'The Mistress Of Spices', 'Provoked', 'The Last Legion' and 'The Pink Panther 2'. Now as per a latest report in Pinkvilla, Aishwarya has been offered another Hollywood film and she is actually considering it.

"Aishwarya has expressed interest in this Hollywood project. Paper work is in process. Hopefully if things go well, an announcement is expected by the year end," a source told Pinkvilla.

Another source added, "Aishwarya has hired a team who is helping her with the deal in Hollywood. She is quite gung ho about this."

Back in India, Aishwarya is said to have signed Mani Ratnam's next along with her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan. However, there is no confirmation on the same yet. She was earlier going to be seen in 'Gulab Jamun' opposite her husband Abhishek Bachchan but she backed out of that project for reasons unknown.