After Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr and Tom Holland send messages to 6-year-old boy who saved sister from dog attack

Bridger Walker, the six-year-old boy who saved his sister from the attack of a dog. Many Hollywood celebs lauded the kid and Chris Evans even gave the boy Captain America shield for his bravery. The boy jumped in front of a dog to protect his sister and in turn received 90 stitches. He even went on to say, "If someone had to die, I thought it should be me."

Now, Tony Stark/Iron Man Robert Downey Jr has made a promise to the boy that he will gift him something "special" on his next birthday. He stated, "Bridger, you're a rockstar. I hear (Captain America) sent a shield your way. I'm gonna do one better, you call me on your next birthday. I got something special for you. By the way, that's a promise. A promise beats a shield."

While Tom Holland who played the role of Spider-Man in MCU said that Bridger can hang out with him on the sets of next Spider-Man film. He shared, "If you ever want to come to set and hang out, and see the Spider-Man suit up close, and hang out with us, you're always welcome. I want to say you are so brave, mate. We are all so proud of you, and your little sister is so lucky to have someone like you."

Check out the videos below:

Even other Marvel stars Mark Ruffalo and Brie Larson praised Walker for his bravery.

The incident took place on July 9, 2020.