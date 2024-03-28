Twitter
Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth's wedding confirmed at Netflix series Heeramandi event

Aditi Rao Hydari skipped the date announcement event of her upcoming series Heermandi on Mumbai on Wednesday. The host revealed that the reason for her absence was her wedding with Siddharth.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 28, 2024, 06:11 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth
Actor couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth tied the knot on Wednesday. Reports of the duo getting married were doing rounds on social media the whole day, but there was no confirmation from either of the actors or their representatives.

The news of Aditi and Siddharth tying the knot was confirmed at the date announcement event of her upcoming Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar in Mumbai. Aditi skipped the event and her absence was acknowledged by Sachin Kumbhar, the host for the evening who said she got married today.

"Aditi is one of the important parts of Heeramandi and she is not here today, and there's a reason because she got married today. So, we will congratulate her from here. It's special for her as the universe is conspiring to bring it all together. All special events are happening this evening," he said.

As per media reports, the long-time couple got married at a temple in Telangana. Aditi and Siddharth had co-starred in the 2021 Telugu film Maha Samudram.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar also stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal. The show will start streaming on Netflix from May 1.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI

READ | Meet director, who studied at IIT Bombay, quit high-paying job to enter Bollywood, made India's highest-grossing film

