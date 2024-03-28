Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth say they are engaged, flaunt engagement rings day after reported wedding; see viral pic

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have confirmed their engagement as they have shared a photo flaunting their engagement rings on Instagram, a day after their reported wedding.

A day after it was reported that Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have tied the knot in a Telangana temple, the couple said that they are engaged and flaunted their engagement rings on Instagram post on Thursday. Sharing the same photo, Aditi captioned it, "He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D.", while Siddharth wrote, "She Said YES! E. N. G. A. G. E. D", as a caption.

Several of their colleagues congratulated the couple in the comments section. Ayushmann Khurrana dropped a red heart emoji, while Sayani Gupta wrote, "Awww...guys! Beauty & cutue! Love love love!". Raashii Khanna wrote, "Congratulations", while Sharmin Segal added, "Loveee youuu aduuu, so cute guys."

The two actors met on the sets of their 2021 film Maha Samudram and started dating each other. Though none of them spoke about each other in public, the Padmaavat actress made their relationship Insta-official on New Year's Day 2024 when made when she posted a romantic photo with the Rang De Basanti actor.

On Wednesday, several reports had claimed that Aditi and Siddharth tied the knot with each other in a private ceremony at the Ranganatha Swamy Temple in Srirangapur, Wanaparthi, in Telangana. The couple tagged the location of Srirangapuram, Near Wanaparthy, in their engagement photos.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari will be seen next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Also starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal, the period drama will start streaming on May 1. On the other hand, Siddharth will be seen next in the highly-anticipated Indian 2. A sequel to the 1996 cult classic Indian, the vigilante action drama is headlined by Kamal Haasan and also features S. J. Suryah, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Piyush Mishra, Bobby Simha, and Kalidas Jayaram amongst others.



