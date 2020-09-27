50 years of YRF: Aditya Chopra remembers late father, legend Yash Chopra; wants to be part of Bollywood every lifetime

Headlines

Apple AirPods with USB-C port expected to break cover at September 12 event

Watch: Man's daring struggle to rescue giant king cobra goes viral, internet is stunned

'I could have easily...': Misbah-ul-Haq reflects on his reverse lap shot in 2007 T20 World Cup final

BSP to contest 2024 general elections alone: Mayawati

Meet man who completed PhD at 21 from IISC, became IIT professor at 22, was terminated from IIT due to…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple AirPods with USB-C port expected to break cover at September 12 event

Watch: Man's daring struggle to rescue giant king cobra goes viral, internet is stunned

'I could have easily...': Misbah-ul-Haq reflects on his reverse lap shot in 2007 T20 World Cup final

Neeraj Chopra's daily diet revealed

5 habits to avoid before sleep

9 symptoms of Vitamin D deficiency

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

Asia Cup 2023 Updates: Litton Das rules out from Asia Cup 2023, know his replacement here

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan announce Playing XI for the opening match against Nepal

LPG gas cylinder prices slashed by ₹200 for all consumers: 'PM's Raksha Bandhan gift to 75 lakh sisters'

KBC 15: Harsha Verma fails to answer Rs 25 lakh Mohammed Rafi question in Amitabh Bachchan's show, can you answer?

Neeti Mohan sings K-drama Goblin song Stay With Me, netizens say 'damn her Korean accent': Watch

Watch: Ahead of Jawan release, Shah Rukh Khan visits Katra disguised in hood and mask, offers prayers at Vaishno Devi

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

50 years of YRF: Aditya Chopra remembers late father, legend Yash Chopra; wants to be part of Bollywood every lifetime

Aditya Chopra shared a beautiful note on his father Yash Chopra's birth anniversary and YRF completing 50 years

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 27, 2020, 09:54 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

YRF head honcho Aditya Chopra has shared a letter he wrote as the production house completed 50 years of existence. Co-incidentally, it also marks late Yash Chopra's birth anniversary.

In his letter, Chopra remembered how his father was a salaried employee of BR Films and started the company with nothing, but created a legacy. He also recalled making 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' when Yash Rash Films completed 25 years of being.

The CEO of YRF, married to Rani Mukerji, who also has a daughter Adira with her, announced what are his special plans as the production company completes 50 years. He thanked every person ever associated with YRF, and said that he would love to be part of Bollywood in every lifetime.

Here's his letter:

In 1970, my father Yash Chopra, left the security and comfort of his brother Mr. BR Chopra and formed his own company. Till then, he was a salaried employee of BR Films and didn't own anything of his own. He did not know how to run a business and did not even have the basic knowledge of what goes into making a company. All he had was a strong belief in his talent and hardwork and a dream to be self-reliant. That conviction of a creative man backing nothing but himself and his art, gave birth to Yash Raj Films. Mr. V Shantaram, who owned Rajkamal Studios, graciously gave him a small room in his studio for his office. My father didn't know then, that the small company that he started in a tiny room, would one day become the biggest film company of the Indian Film Industry. 

In 1995, as Yash Raj Films (YRF) entered its 25th year, my directorial debut film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge released. The historic success of that film gave me confidence to give wings to some crazy risky ideas that I had for the future of YRF. Besides the immense love that my father had for me, he now also had a lot of faith in my ideas because of the miraculous success of my film. I had foreseen the advent of international corporate studios coming to India and taking over our business. I wanted us to achieve a certain scale, so that we could retain our independence before they came in. My father contradicted his own conservative mindset and bravely indulged all my bold initiatives. And in a span of 10 quick years, we went from a film production house to India's first fully integrated independent film studio. 

Across 5 decades YRF, at its core, has been a traditional company with deep-rooted old world values and a conservative approach to business. But at the same time it's also been a bold forward looking company, constantly trying to push itself in embracing technology and innovations to be ahead of the curve. This perfect balance of traditional and modern is what defines Yash Raj Films. 

Today, we enter the 50th year of Yash Raj Films. So, as I write this note, I'm trying to figure out what exactly is the secret of this 50 year success? What makes a company flourish for 50 years? Is it the creative genius of Yash Chopra? The audacious vision of his 25 year old upstart son? Or is it just plain luck? It's none of the above. Its the PEOPLE. The people who worked in each and every YRF film for the last 50 years. My dad used to describe his journey with a poet's line-Main akela hi chala tha janib-e-manzil magar, log saath aate gaye our karvaan banta gaya (I walked all alone towards my destination, people kept joining and the caravan kept growing). Its taken me 25 years to fully understand this. The secret of YRF 50 are the PEOPLE... 

The ACTORS who bared their souls through their performances. The DIRECTORS who crafted the films to perfection. The WRITERS who created the memorable stories. The MUSIC DIRECTORS and LYRICISTS who gave us songs that became part of our lives. The CINEMATOGRAPHERS and PRODUCTION DESIGNERS who left indelible images on our minds forever. The COSTUME DESIGNERS and MAKEUP and HAIR STYLISTS who made even the ordinary look beautiful. The CHOREOGRAPHERS who gave us dance steps, which are part of all our celebrations. The SPOTBOYS, LIGHTMEN, SETTING WORKERS, DRESSMEN, JUNIOR ARTISTS, STUNTMEN, DANCERS and each and every crew member who have given their blood and sweat to all our films. The SENIOR EXECUTIVES and all the EMPLOYEES of YRF who worked tirelessly day and night with no individual glory or fame. And finally the AUDIENCE, who gave their love and faith to our films. These PEOPLE are the secret of our 50 year success. My deepest gratitude to each artist, worker, employee and audience of YRF. I dedicate these 50 years to all of you. You are what makes YRF. 

But it's not only YRF that is made by these artists and workers; it's the entire Indian Film Industry. This is not only YRF's success, it's the success of the Indian Film Industry, which gave the platform for a self-made man to create a self-reliant, truly independent studio of the world. An industry, which gives an equal opportunity to each artist and worker to make a life for himself and his family. On behalf of my entire YRF family of artists, workers and employees, I thank the Indian Film Industry for allowing YRF to be part of your great heritage. The Industry where I met the most wonderful, talented and beautiful people. The Industry I hope to be part of in every lifetime...in any capacity whatsoever. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Apple may become world’s largest smartphone brand after iPhone 15 launch

Is your income tax refund delayed? Check reasons and solutions for ITR refund delays

Looking for a good, trendy business idea? Decor business can yield up to 40 percent profits

Ayushmann Khurrana gets emotional after Dream Girl 2 success: 'I wish my father could...'

7th Pay Commission: Big update on announcement date of next DA hike for central employees; details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE