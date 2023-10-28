Zee Auto Awards 2023: Range Rover vs BMW vs Audi vs Mercedes-Benz for 'Luxury Car of the Year' award

Zee Auto Awards 2023 has Range Rover Sport, BMW 7-series, Audi Q3 Sportback, and Mercedes-Benz GLC nominations for the 'Luxury Car of the Year' awards.

Zee MediaCorporation Limited’s digital division Zee Digital, in association with DNA, will premiere the third season of Auto Awards 2023 on October 30. This automobile award will recognize the development of the industry and all of its participants while also providing insight into it. There are nominees in several categories, including the growing field of electric vehicles, as there are each year.

The Auto Awards will have two major panel discussions — How serious is the auto industry towards safety concerns, Shifting auto trends “Is EV the best foot forward”?

Let's examine the 4-wheeler nomination that has been submitted for the Luxury Car of the Year awards:

Range Rover Sport:

The Land Rover Range Rover Sport, also referred to as just the Range Rover Sport, is a mid-size luxury SUV manufactured by the British company Land Rover and later by Jaguar Land Rover. It is a 5-seater SUV, available in 12 colours and priced from Rs 1.68- 1.84 crore.

Audi Q3 Sportback:

The only thing that sets the Q3 Sportback apart from its SUV sister is the rear design, which is influenced by a coupe. But as a result, the Sportback does have a sportier appearance and a flashier atmosphere. It is priced at Rs 52.97 lakh.

BMW 7-Series:

BMW 7 Series is the brand's flagship sedan. The base price of the BMW 7 Series is Rs. 1.78 Cr, while the highest variant is Rs. 1.81 Cr. It's a terrific automobile to drive and quite comfy when driven by a chauffeur. Bold styling, back seating reminiscent of a business class, and incredible technology, highlighted by a cinema-style widescreen that drops from the roof, are some of its USPs.

Mercedes-Benz GLC:

The Mercedes-Benz GLC is a five-seater SUV that costs between Rs. 73.50 and Rs. 74.50 lakh. There are two versions offered, with engine choices spanning from 1993 to 1999 cc and only one gearbox option: automatic. The GLC has seven airbags and a five-star NCAP certification. There are five colour options for the Mercedes-Benz GLC. Users have recorded GLC mileage ranging from 14.72 to 19.47 kmpl.