Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV to make global debut tomorrow at Auto Expo 2023

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door will make its global debut tomorrow (January 12) at Auto Expo in Greater Noida. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door is much awaited SUV from the automaker that was expected to make its debut on the first day of Auto Expo 2023, however the company unveiled the EVX SUV concept on the Day 1, leaving Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door and Baleno Cross for the second day of the event. Although there are almost 70 unveils at this year’s Auto Expo, the Jimny 5-door is getting special attention from auto enthusiasts across the globe. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door also has the attention of a large chunk of potential Mahindra Thar buyers who are awaiting the 5-door version of the popular SUV.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is already available in several international markets and until a couple of months ago, the SUV was made in India. However the Maruti Suzuki Jimny that is currently sold is smaller in size and only has 3-doors. With the 5-door version, it will become a popular lifestyle vehicle for the masses. The design of 3-door and 5-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny is almost similar with round headlamps and blacked out grills, but there’s a noticeable change when it comes to the side of the car due to the long wheelbase of the 5-door version.

The key reason why car enthusiasts are waiting for the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door is the power and features it is expected to offer at a comparatively low price. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door is expected to get all the bells and whistles as other SUVs from the company with touchscreen infotainment system, climate control, USB-C ports, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, sunroof among other features and a starting price which will be less than Rs 10 lakh.

Under the hood, the SUV is believed to get 4X4 capabilities with a 1.5-liter K15C hybrid petrol engine that will be mated to a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. The engine will likely generate 103 PS of power and 136 Nm of torque. In terms of safety, Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door is expected to get 6-airbags, ESP, hill-hold assist, 3-point seatbelts for rear passengers, tyre pressure monitoring system, all-wheel disc brakes, hill descent control and others.