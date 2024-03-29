Twitter
Automobile

Lamborghini changes logo after decades, check out new identity of supercar maker

This revamped version of the logo becomes an integral part of the company’s distinctive identity and will also be applied on future cars.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 29, 2024, 10:02 AM IST

After more than two decades since the last update, Automobili Lamborghini has renewed its historic logo. The new logo is redefined by a broader Lamborghini typeface than its predecessor and by colors that are minimal yet bold. Therefore, black and white are reconfirmed as the primary hues, symbolizing the clear identity of the brand, while yellow, along with the introduction of the gold color, is used as the accent color. This revamped version of the logo becomes an integral part of the company’s distinctive identity and will also be applied on future cars. 

In addition, the iconic bull in the center of the logo has undergone a major transformation. For the first time, it will exist individually on the company’s digital touchpoints, separated from the classic shield to lend it even greater prominence.

The redesign also includes a new set of icons, developed in collaboration with Lamborghini Centro Stile, that for the first time will be used and shared uniformly across all the digital touchpoints. This evolution is part of the broad transformation process denoted Direzione Cor Tauri, the strategy that embodies Lamborghini’s new trajectory focused on sustainability and decarbonization. 

