Maruti Suzuki Jimny to launch this month: Price, Specification And Other Details

Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV has already received over 30,000 bookings in India.

India’s largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki is gearing up for its biggest launch of this year. The price of the Jimny SUV is set to be revealed in a few days. Suzuki, Maruti's parent company, has sold over 3.2 million Jimny three-door vehicles worldwide till now. It is the first time a five-door variant has been released by the company. The Jimny is expected to rival the likes of Mahindra Thar in the SUV segment. As per a Times of India report, the price of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is expected to be between Rs 9-9.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV will be sold through the company's high-end Nexa dealership.

Maruti has committed over Rs 960 crore in the development of the five-door Jimny. With this launch, the automaker intends to increase its market share in the SUV segment along with its other models like the Brezza, Fronx, and Grand Vitara. The Jimny is positioned as an all-terrain compact lifestyle SUV, and has already received over 30,000 bookings in India, as reported by the Economic Times.

"This fiscal year we expect our SUV market share to rise to 25 percent. The SUV market is expected to be around 19 lakh units this year," said Shashank Srivastava, Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer (Sales and Marketing) in an interaction with PTI.

The dimensions offered by this SUV are smaller when compared to its key rival Thar. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny stands at 3,985 mm in length, 16,445 mm in width and has a height of 1,720 mm. It has a wheelbase of 2,590 mm, which is the only dimension in which Jimny outscores Mahindra’s Thar. Due to the larger wheelbase, the boot space in Maruti Suzuki’s NEXA Jimny is 208 litres which can be raised to 332 litres with the back seats folded. It has seating for four people. The Jimny will be offered with either a four-speed automatic or a five-speed manual gearbox.

Under the hood, Maruti Suzuki will offer the Jimny SUV with only petrol engines. It will be driven by a K15B Petrol Engine with Idle Start-Stop buttons, which generates 104.8 PS at 6000 rpm. The peak torque is 134.2 Nm at 4000 rpm. The Jimny has a 40-litre gasoline tank.

In terms of safety, the SUV is equipped with six airbags. It comes with a brake limited slip differential, Hill Hold Assist, Hill Descent Control, Brake Assist, rear view camera and speed alert.