DNA TV Show: How Vladimir Putin managed to win Russian Presidential election for 5th time

President Vladimir Putin secured 87.97 per cent of the votes in the recent Presidential elections.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Mar 18, 2024, 11:26 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

Vladimir Putin has secured a record fifth term as president of Russia. He won the Russian presidential election which took place from 15 to 17 March. There were three more candidates against Putin in this election. But it was already decided that Putin would win and the elections were held for formality.

But how did Putin manage to win the Russian presidential election for the record five times? The first big reason is, Putin brought a constitutional amendment in 2020. This gave him the strength to remain President till 2036. After 2024, Putin can also contest the presidential elections of 2030. This way, if Putin wants, he can become President by 2036.
The second big reason is that no leader in Russia can compete with Putin. And if someone fights, he is either killed or put in jail forever.

Russia's intelligence agency FSB has been accused of killing many of Putin's opponents in the last 10 years. Some were poisoned and someone's helicopter crashed. Western countries allege that the fate of those who raise their voice against Putin in Russia gets worse. For example:

  • Sergei Skripal, a former spy of the intelligence agency KGB, was poisoned in England.
  • Sergei and his daughter were poisoned in 2018. However, both survived.
  • Skripal was sentenced to 13 years in prison by Russia in 2006 on charges of spying for Britain.
  • However, later he got amnesty and Britain gave him citizenship. He has been living in Britain since then.

Putin's opponents in Russia have always been raising the question that Putin removes his critics from the way. Be it Navalny or Sergei. In 2029, Putin will complete 29 years as the most powerful leader, the President of Russia. Before this, Joseph Stalin, who was famous for his dictatorship all over the world, remained at the top of Russian politics for 29 years. He ruled the Soviet Union from 1925 to 1953. Now Putin is also on the same path. Currently, Putin is 71 years old, in 2036, he will be 83 years old. Now it will be interesting to see how long Putin remains the President of Russia.

