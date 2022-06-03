DNA Special: How Hardik Patel joining BJP changes the equation for Gujarat Assembly polls

Photo: ANI

Gujarat leader Hardik Patel, who started his politics by opposing the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday joined the BJP. Hardik Patel has spoken against PM Modi for years but today has joined his party and said that he is Modi's ‘little soldier’.

Listening to old speeches of Hardik Patel will tell you that in order to get power, ideology has to be shuffled from here to there in politics. And this can be done rather easily, as we have seen over the recent months.

People say in India that politician who does not back down from his word, is not at all a politician. Hardik Patel has announced today that he has become a big politician by joining the BJP, the party against which he started his politics. With this, you may understand why leaders are not considered credible and why many people refuse to enter politics and stay away from it.

In politics, ideology is considered to be its root. If you don't have an ideology, politics becomes without substance. The BJP may have made a similar mistake by joining hands with Hardik Patel.

The biggest impact of this political development will be on the BJP workers who had been working till now to stop Hardik Patel. But now Hardik Patel will suddenly become the boss of these workers and this will cause a lot of disappointment among them.

However, the question is how will Hardik Patel's move to the BJP benefit him?

The answer is hidden in the results of the 2017 Legislative Assembly elections. At that time, Hardik Patel was agitating for reservation for Patels in Gujarat. A huge crowd had gathered in this movement and it destabilised the then BJP Government in Gujarat.

Due to this movement, the Congress was able to give a tough fight to the BJP in the elections. The Congress had then won 77 of the 182 seats in Gujarat and came very close to a majority, needing 92 seats for a majority.

These seats did not come to the Congress because of Hardik Patel. That is why the BJP inducted Hardik Patel into the party. The Patel community in Gujarat constitutes 14 percent of the population.

